Female Founder Wins Barclays Entrepreneur Award for Zebble, an App Helping the World Sleep Better

Marsh Wall, London , Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world where one in three people check their work emails in their sleep and 10% of teenagers check their phones more than 10 times a night, sleep deprivation is becoming a silent epidemic. Now, one London-based female founder is taking on the crisis and winning recognition for it.

Eliza Twist, founder of Zebble, a UK-based wellness tech company, has turned personal hardship into a global mission. After years of struggling with PTSD and working at a high-pressure investment bank, battling burnout and insomnia, compounded by a traumatic home break-in, she created Zebble as a way to finally switch off with peace of mind.



Zebble

Today, Zebble is empowering athletes, luxury hotels, and corporate teams around the world to reclaim their rest. Already adopted by elite athletes; trialled by luxury hotels, including Karma Group Hotels; and offered to employees as part of corporate wellness initiatives, Zebble is fast becoming the go-to digital wellness solution.

“We live in a culture that glorifies being ‘always on,’ but it’s literally making us sick. Zebble is about giving people the permission, tools, and peace of mind to truly disconnect, while still being always reachable, only when it matters,” said Twist.

Dr Allie Hare, a consultant in sleep medicine and co-founder of Grace Sleep, added, “Zebble makes switching off feel safe, not stressful, and that’s the key to better sleep.”

A Growing Force in the Wellness Tech Space

1 in 3 people check work emails while asleep.

70% of people report poor sleep due to smartphone use.

Zebble’s innovative tech allows users to disconnect fully without losing essential notifications.

Premium service Zebble+ offers doctor-led insights on sleep and wellbeing for just £5.99/month - knowledge that can cost up to £20,000 for a single talk.

Recognition & Momentum

Twist’s journey has earned her recognition as a Barclays Entrepreneur Winner 2025 for Outstanding Contribution to Entrepreneurship, alongside her role as the Face of Barclays Female Founders. Zebble has also been part of Innovate UK’s Growth Programme, the Barclays Accelerator, and Google’s Female Advisory Council.

About Zebble

Zebble is a UK-based wellness tech company dedicated to helping individuals, athletes, and organisations switch off with peace of mind. The elegantly designed pebble-shaped device and app helps people switch off from their phones with peace of mind, acting as both an alarm and a safety net. If chosen contacts try to reach them, they can take the call directly from the pebble and also reach out in an emergency. Zebble+ complements the device with sleep sounds, guided breathwork, well-being content, and practical advice and tips on sleep from top doctors in the UK and US, giving people the confidence to remove their phone from the bedroom so they can sleep better, think clearer, and connect with their loved ones instead of their screens.

