Elon Musk’s Role in America’s AI Race?

Baltimore, MD, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In one of his earliest actions, President Trump overturned Biden’s executive order limiting artificial intelligence. According to James Altucher, “As soon as he revoked Biden’s AI order… Trump also announced the LARGEST AI investment in history” — a $500 billion plan known as Stargate, aimed at making America “the AI capital of the world.”

Musk at the Center of America’s Push

While governments debate policy, Elon Musk has moved quickly to scale systems that redefine what AI can achieve.

Sheer Power: Hundreds of thousands of advanced Nvidia processors drive Musk’s latest AI systems, surpassing rival projects.

Industry Recognition: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang described it as "the fastest supercomputer on the planet."

Vision: Musk has said this technology is designed to explore "the deepest secrets of the universe" and deliver outcomes "we can't even fathom."

Expansion Plans: Musk is preparing to expand capacity dramatically within the next year.

The Shift From AI 1.0 to AI 2.0

James Altucher stresses that what the public knows today is only the beginning. Current tools such as ChatGPT represent AI 1.0 — useful but limited. The next stage, he says, will be transformational.

“AI 1.0 gives us all the world’s knowledge at our fingertips. AI 2.0… gives that knowledge to intelligent machines that I believe will solve our problems for us.”

He compares this moment to history’s most profound leaps forward: “This second wave of ARTIFICIAL SUPERINTELLIGENCE… will rival all of the great innovations of the past. Electricity… the wheel… even the discovery of fire”.

James Altucher is a computer scientist, entrepreneur, and bestselling author with more than 40 years of experience in artificial intelligence and emerging technology. He studied computer science at Cornell and Carnegie Mellon, developed early AI applications for financial systems, and built web platforms for companies such as HBO and American Express.

Altucher has appeared on CNBC and other major outlets, and his bestselling books have been translated worldwide. Today, he continues to share research on how emerging technologies are reshaping America’s economy, culture, and strategic position.