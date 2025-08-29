Premium Global Income Split Corp. Announces Semi-Annual Results

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PGIC; PGIC.PR.A) Premium Global Income Split Corp. announces results of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Increase in net assets attributable to holders of Class A shares amounted to $0.46 million or $0.25 per Class A share. Net assets attributable to holders of Class A shares as at June 30, 2025 were $21.79 million or $6.38 per Class A share. Cash distributions of $0.38 per Preferred share and $0.48 per Class A share were paid during the period.

The Fund is a mutual fund corporation which invests in a diversified portfolio that includes primarily large capitalization global equity securities (the “Portfolio Universe”). The Fund may also invest up to 100% of its net assets in other public investment funds including investment funds managed by the Manager. In addition, the Fund is exposed to securities traded in foreign currencies and may, in the Manager’s discretion, enter into currency hedging transactions to reduce the effects of changes in the

value of foreign currencies relative to the value of the Canadian dollar.

The Fund employs an active covered call writing strategy to enhance the income generated by the portfolio and to reduce volatility. In addition, the Fund may write cash covered put options in respect of securities in which it is permitted to invest.

The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by its investment manager, Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. The Fund’s Class A and Preferred shares are listed on Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols PGIC and PGIC.PR.A respectively.

Selected Financial Information: ($ Millions) Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended June 30, 2025

(Unaudited) Income (including Net Gain/(Loss) on Investments) $1.78 Expenses (0.62 ) Operating Profit 1.16 Preferred Share Distributions (0.70 ) Increase in Net Assets Attributable

to Holders of Class A Shares $ 0.46

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.mulvihill.com.