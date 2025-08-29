iRobot Corporation Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. September 5, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises iRobot Corporation ("iRobot" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IRBT) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between January 29, 2024 and March 11, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). iRobot investors have until September 5, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Case Allegations: iRobot is the company behind those home-cleaning robots and smart home innovations. There's a class action lawsuit against them right now, and here's the gist of what it's about:

The lawsuit claims that during the relevant period, iRobot gave the impression that its restructuring plan would help the company stay stable after its merger deal with Amazon fell through. But in reality, they were overstating how effective that plan would be. The truth was, iRobot likely couldn’t keep operating profitably on its own—and there were serious doubts about whether the company could even continue to function long-term.

Then on March 12, 2025, iRobot released its financial results for Q4 and the full year 2024. The numbers were rough: they posted a loss of $2.06 per share on just $172 million in revenue, which was a 44% drop from the year before. What really stood out was their own statement saying there’s “substantial doubt” about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern for at least the next 12 months.

As you'd expect, the market reacted badly—iRobot’s stock plunged over 51% on that news.

