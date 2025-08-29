XPLR Infrastructure, LP fka NextEra Energy Partners, LP Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; September 8, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises XPLR Infrastructure, LP fka NextEra Energy Partners, LP ("XPLR Infrastructure" or the "Company") (NYSE: XIFR) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between September 27, 2023 and January 27, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). XPLR Infrastructure investors have until September 8, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: XPLR Infrastructure acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy assets in the U.S., including wind, solar, and natural gas pipeline projects. Operating as a “yieldco,” XPLR was positioned to generate stable, recurring cash flows and deliver consistent distributions to investors.

The class action lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period, XPLR and its executives made false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

XPLR was facing significant operational challenges in sustaining its yieldco model;

The company had entered into financing arrangements to temporarily alleviate these pressures, while downplaying the associated risks;

XPLR lacked the ability to resolve these financings before maturity without risking substantial unitholder dilution;

Defendants intended to suspend distributions to address financing obligations and other priorities; and

As a result, XPLR’s business model and distribution growth trajectory we’re unsustainable.



On January 28, 2025, XPLR announced a complete suspension of cash distributions to common unitholders and a strategic shift away from the yieldco model. Following this announcement, XPLR’s unit price declined by nearly 35%, significantly impacting investors.

