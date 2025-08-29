Empower Dental Upland Announces Grand Opening, Bringing Advanced Dental Care and Compassionate Services to the Upland Community

Upland, CA, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empower Dental Upland has officially opened its doors, marking the newest addition to the Empower Dental Group which operates practices across California. The opening reflects a mission to combine advanced dental technology, personalized care, and compassionate service in creating healthy, confident smiles for the Upland community.

Dr. Tigran, Dr. Kevin, and Dr. Artur of Empower Dental Upland, committed to advanced, patient-focused care.

The Upland practice is led by Dr. Tigran Gyokchyan, Dr. Kevin Khachatryan, and Dr. Artur Arkelakyan, who share a vision of dentistry that prioritizes both precision and patient-focused care. With a modern facility, advanced diagnostic tools, and a welcoming environment, Empower Dental Upland is designed to deliver high-quality care while patients feel supported at every step.

A Modern Practice Rooted in Innovation

This new Upland dental office balances innovation with comfort. It incorporates state-of-the-art equipment including intraoral cameras and digital X-rays, 3D scanning and printing, T-Scan Digital Bite Analysis, and other precision treatment planning software. These resources allow the team to approach dentistry procedures with greater accuracy and efficiency, while minimizing discomfort and recovery time.

“From the very beginning, our goal was to create a space where patients could feel both reassured and empowered,” said Dr. Khachatryan. “Technology is an essential part of that vision. It allows us to deliver predictable outcomes and reduce recovery times while keeping patient experience at the center.”

Key Benefits for Patients

As part of the Empower Dental Group, the Upland practice reflects a proven practice that has helped patients across California achieve healthier smiles. The following defines the practice’s commitment to making dental visits more comfortable:

Modern facility and technology: Advanced digital tools and minimally invasive techniques designed for precision and comfort.

Individualized treatment plans: Care that reflects each patient’s unique goals, lifestyle, and oral health needs.

Accessible care: Flexible scheduling and financing options that reduce barriers to treatment.

Trusted expertise: A team of doctors dedicated to blending clinical skill with a supportive, human-centered approach.

Community Connection: A practice that views oral health as part of overall wellness and is committed to serving the local community.

Accessible, Comprehensive Dental Care

Empower Dental Upland offers services ranging from preventive care and routine restorations to more advanced procedures like dental implants, digital smile design, and smile makeovers. By offering a comprehensive suite of services, the clinic provides patients with continuity of care, whether they are visiting for preventive checkups or restorative procedures.

Moreover, while the scope of service is broad, the practice also focuses on accessibility and patient empowerment. They emphasize education as part of treatment, ensuring patients understand their options before any procedure begins.

“Our philosophy is simple: every patient deserves access to care that is both excellent and attainable,” explained Dr. Gyokchyan. “We’ve built our model to make dental health possible to more people, while giving them the tools to make informed decisions that fit their goals.”



In addition to its flexible scheduling that accommodates busy families and working professionals, they also offer financing options and insurance support. This is to help remove common barriers to treatment and ensure patients can pursue the care they need.

A Community-Oriented Mission

Beyond clinical care, Empower Dental Upland aims to be a reliable resource for families and individuals in the Upland community by providing consistent and high-quality care while supporting broader efforts to promote oral health and wellness across the region.

“We see our role as extending beyond the walls of the practice,” said Dr. Arkelakyan. “Our responsibility is not only to care for our patients but to also contribute to the well-being of the Upland community. By building trust and long-term relationships, we hope to make Empower Dental Upland a place where people can always turn to for dependable dental care.”





Looking Ahead

As Empower Dental Upland establishes its presence in the community, the practice remains focused on growth, innovation, and service. The doctors and team plan to expand their use of digital technology, introduce new patient education programs, and strengthen community outreach initiatives. With its emphasis on precision, innovation, and patient-first philosophy, Empower Dental Upland is well-positioned to serve the community.

To learn more about the clinic, please visit https://empowerdentalupland.com/. To schedule a consultation online, click here or call (909) 442-4075.

About Empower Dental Upland

Empower Dental Upland is a modern dental practice located in Upland, California, dedicated to delivering advanced care with a compassionate, patient-centered philosophy. Led by Dr. Kevin, Dr. Tigran, and Dr. Artur, the practice offers comprehensive services ranging from preventive and general dentistry to implants, cosmetic dentistry, and digital smile design. With a focus on accessibility, individualized care, and cutting-edge technology, Empower Dental Upland is committed to creating healthy, confident smiles throughout the community.

Empowering Lives One Smile at a Time





Media Contact

Company Name: Empower Dental Upland

Contact Person: Asasia Puente

Contact Number: (909) 787-1581

Email: info@empowerdentalupland.com

Country: United States

Website:https://empowerdentalupland.com/