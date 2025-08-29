The Picklr Will Open Its 3rd Indianapolis Location: The Picklr North Mass

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Picklr , North America’s fastest-growing indoor pickleball franchise, headquartered in Kaysville, Utah, announced that its third Indiana club will be opening late spring of 2026. The Picklr North Mass will be located at 1255 Roosevelt Avenue, Indianapolis, within the North Mass District being redeveloped by Third Street Ventures.

The Picklr North Mass is the third of six clubs to open in the greater Indianapolis area. The 32,000 sq. ft. club in downtown Indianapolis will feature twelve indoor courts with fully fenced indoor courts with patent-pending, high-quality outdoor-style court surfacing; a full pro shop; two private event spaces; unlimited league play; tournaments; youth academies; and free open play. The Picklr North Mass will offer members access to the club from 6 am to 11 pm seven days a week with free member benefits such as The Picklr-sponsored tournaments and competitive events; instructor-led pickleball clinics; DUPR-rated leagues; and open play; plus access to Wingfield skills assessments and instruction, and all of The Picklr locations nationwide.

“We are excited to bring The Picklr to downtown Indianapolis and expand our growing Indianapolis-area community of pickleball lovers,” commented Dave Gilreath and Ron Brock, local Indianapolis businessmen, managing partners of Pickle Indy, LLC, and franchise owners of The Picklr North Mass. “After opening our Keystone Crossing and Noblesville clubs, we believe more than ever that The Picklr offers players across all levels and age groups a top-notch indoor pickleball experience. We look forward to adding our newest location just north of Indy’s popular Mass. Ave. district.”





In 2020, Third Street Ventures and its commercial real estate development team began redeveloping the vacant former U.S. Corrugated Fiber Box Company building site in the area just north of downtown Indianapolis. Since that time, more than a dozen local, regional, and international businesses now call the North Mass District home, with 200,000 s.f. of repurposed and redeveloped properties in the area currently fully leased. Antone Najem, founder/owner of Third Street Ventures commercial real estate, said, “Our next adaptive reuse development is focused on transforming the vacant, former International Paper manufacturing facility. We are pleased that The Picklr will be joining us in the North Mass District to anchor The International development. Bringing pickleball to downtown Indianapolis only reinforces Indianapolis’ role as the sports capital of the world. Ron Brock and Dave Gilreath’s Indiana team is building a community based on movement, health, wellness, and gathering of family and friends. We look forward to transforming another abandoned property with another local, growing Indiana business.”

Gilreath and Brock plan to open as many as six locations of The Picklr throughout central Indiana and are currently looking at potential properties in Avon, Greenwood, and Zionsville. Pickle Indy also holds The Picklr franchise territories in Nashville, Tennessee, and Fort Myers and Naples, Florida. Players can learn more about The Picklr here.

About The Picklr

The Picklr is North America’s fastest-growing network of premium indoor pickleball courts, offering an unparalleled experience for players of all skill levels. With more than 375 state-of-the-art clubs sold nationwide, The Picklr provides programs for beginners to pros, and a vibrant atmosphere. Membership to The Picklr includes access to all club locations nationwide; free court reservations; four clinics per month; and unlimited participation in leagues, competitive play/events, and tournaments. Follow The Picklr on Instagram, X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok for news on locations and tournaments, or visit https://thepicklr.com/franchise/ to learn more about owning a franchise.

About Pickle Indy, LLC

Pickle Indy was established by Indianapolis business partners Dave Gilreath and Ron Brock to bring The Picklr’s premier pickleball facilities to Indiana communities. Having opened The Picklr Keystone Crossing in December, 2024, and The Picklr Noblesville in January, 2025, Pickle Indy continues to add to its locations in central Indiana while expanding its franchise reach to also bring The Picklr to Nashville, Tennessee, and the Florida communities of Fort Myers and Naples.

About Third Street Ventures, LLC

Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, Third Street Ventures (“TSV”) has developed and owns over $300,000,000 of award-winning real estate projects, including mixed-use multifamily, office, restaurant, parking garages and historic, adaptive reuse. The firm’s measured approach and collaborative process emphasizes Human Scale design to unlock the human spirit and create value over time, in order to yield successful outcomes for the residents and businesses within those communities served.

