reAlpha to Present at the 27th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference in New York

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) (“reAlpha” or the “Company”), an AI-powered real estate technology company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Mike Logozzo and Chief Financial Officer Piyush Phadke will present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 8–10, 2025, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

reAlpha’s corporate presentation is scheduled for Monday, September 8th at 11:00 AM ET. During the conference, Mr. Logozzo and Mr. Phadke will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please email InvestorRelations@realpha.com.

“We are pleased to participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference and update the investment community on reAlpha’s progress,” said Mike Logozzo, Chief Executive Officer of reAlpha. “As we advance our national rollout strategy, this event provides an excellent platform to highlight how our AI-powered technology is reshaping the homebuying journey, helping us connect with potential partners and investors to drive future growth.”

A replay of the webcast will be accessible on the reAlpha Investor Relations’ website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) is an AI-powered real estate technology company transforming the multi-trillion-dollar U.S. real estate services market. reAlpha is developing an end-to-end platform that streamlines real estate transactions through integrated brokerage, mortgage, and title services. With a strategic, acquisition-driven growth model and proprietary AI infrastructure, reAlpha is building a vertically integrated ecosystem designed to deliver a simpler, smarter, and more affordable path to homeownership. For more information, visit www.realpha.com .

Media Contact:

Cristol Rippe, Chief Marketing Officer

media@realpha.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Adele Carey, VP of Investor Relations