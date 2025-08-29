Ultragenyx to Participate at Investor Conferences in September

NOVATO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today announced participation in three upcoming investor conferences.

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 (New York, NY)

Thursday, September 4, 2025, Eric Crombez, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Howard Horn, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and host 1x1 meetings.



Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)

Tuesday, September 9, 2025, Eric Crombez will participate in a fireside chat and host 1x1 meetings.



Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference (London, UK)

Tuesday, September 23, 2025, Eric Crombez will participate in a fireside chat and host 1x1 meetings.



The live and archived webcast of the fireside chats will be accessible from the company’s website at https://ir.ultragenyx.com/events-presentations.

About Ultragenyx

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx’s strategy is predicated upon time- and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit the company's website at: www.ultragenyx.com.

