Elephant & Falcon Announces Groundbreaking Platform to Gamify Civic Life

Chicago, Illinois, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elephant & Falcon™ founder and creative technologist Jani Anderson has announced the upcoming launch of a software platform set to reshape how citizens interact with their communities and governments. Slated for release in August, the mobile app will serve as a civic companion: part teacher, part social network, part action engine, all seamlessly infused with gamification to encourage democratic participation.

Anderson, who has built a career at the intersection of design, branding, and user experience, is now channeling his talents into game design and digital civic innovation. “We’ve gamified fitness, language learning, and finance,” said Anderson. “But civic engagement? That space has largely been left behind. It’s time to change that.”

This new platform will offer users a comprehensive directory of decision-makers, from governors to aldermen, and serve as a personalized study guide to help them prepare for elections, especially those lesser-known but critical local positions like judges and school board members. The platform aims to simplify what has become, for many, an overwhelming and alienating civic landscape.

“In a time when even most people I know are opting out of public participation because it all feels too complex or futile, we need a tool that motivates, educates, and empowers,” said Anderson.

But this isn’t just about education. It’s about activation. Users will be able to engage in verified online canvassing, gather digital signatures legally, and raise awareness for local issues, all within the app. The platform will also feature a purpose-driven social network built for real dialogue and productive civic discourse, intentionally designed to be more serious and focused than typical social feeds.

Anderson’s innovation lies in how he weaves together elements from familiar digital platforms to create a unified experience. One of them is real-time data visualization tools to make civic stats and legislative progress as compelling and digestible as sports analytics. It will also have a learn-to-earn model inspired by the crypto space, where users are rewarded with small incentives for learning modules and quizzes on civic topics. Users will also learn about a local ballot initiative, pass a quick quiz, and receive a reward in their digital wallet. Furthermore, this platform will be a serious, task-oriented social network focused on action and collaboration: Think civic missions over status updates.

“Gamification isn’t just about making something fun. It’s about making something stick,” Anderson explained. “When people feel rewarded for learning, they’re more likely to stay engaged, and that’s what democracy needs right now.”

As development accelerates ahead of the August rollout, Anderson and the Elephant & Falcon™ team are seeking technical partners, UX and game developers, and mission-aligned investors. “The potential here is massive. We’re talking about rebuilding public trust, participation, and empowerment, all through better user experience,” Anderson stated. “But to make it real, we need other builders who believe tech can still be the great equalizer.”

Media Contact

Name: Jani Anderson

Email: info@elephantfalcon.com



