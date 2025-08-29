Kyivstar Rings Opening Bell at Nasdaq Marking Landmark Listing and Highlighting Ukraine’s Investment Case

New York – August 29, 2025 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON) (“VEON), a global digital operator and parent company of Ukraine’s leading digital operator Kyivstar Group Ltd (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW) (“Kyivstar”), today rang the opening bell on Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) in New York, capping a week of activities highlighting Kyivstar’s listing and the investment opportunities for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Kyivstar Board and Kyivstar President Oleksandr Komarov were joined by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko, the Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and the Minister of Economy Oleksii Sobolev, as well as VEON and Kyivstar teams, investors and guests at the opening bell ceremony, marking Kyivstar’s historic listing as the first Ukrainian company trading on a U.S. stock exchange.

Photo credit: Nasdaq, Inc./ Vanja Savic

“Kyivstar is privileged to serve as an example of how Ukrainian businesses combine resilience with development and growth,” said Oleksandr Komarov, President of Kyivstar. “This week, as the flagbearer of Ukraine in U.S. stock markets, we set an example for our peers in Ukraine and accelerate the conversation with U.S. and global investors for opportunities that Kyivstar and Ukraine present. We look forward to carrying this conversation further and into action.”

“For me, there's nothing more special than what we're doing right here in New York with Kyivstar and for Ukraine,” added Augie K Fabela II, Chairman and Founder of VEON, “This week’s engagements demonstrated once again the strong interest not only in Kyivstar’s successful business, but in the opportunity to invest in Ukraine and participate in the country’s rebuilding and recovery.”

“Kyivstar’s listing on Nasdaq is a major milestone for VEON, but this week’s engagements have been so much more than that,” said Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO and Chairman of the Kyivstar Board of Directors. “This is also about Ukraine putting its flag up here in New York, at the heart of global business and finance, and saying ‘we are here to grow’. We look forward to creating more value for all our stakeholders – our company, investors and Ukraine itself.”

The Opening Bell ceremony was the culmination of strategic engagements that VEON and Kyivstar held earlier in the week.

Prior to the bell ceremony, the two companies held an investor meeting with over 160 in person and online participants. VEON and Kyivstar also convened the first “Invest in Ukraine, NOW!” U.S.-Ukraine Business Symposium in the U.S., bringing together senior representatives of American and Ukrainian businesses, investors, and government. Symposium participants discussed Ukraine’s innovation and resilience, opportunities to invest in Ukraine today, and the promise of future reconstruction and recovery.

At all events, including the opening bell ceremony at Nasdaq, participants observed a moment of silence to honor the victims of recent attacks on Ukraine.

About Kyivstar

Kyivstar is a Nasdaq-listed company and Ukraine's leading digital operator, serving nearly 22.4 million mobile customers and over 1.1 million home internet fixed line customers as of June 30, 2025. Kyivstar and its subsidiaries provide services across a wide range of mobile and fixed line technologies, including 4G, big data, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, digital TV, and more. Together with its parent company VEON, Kyivstar intends to invest USD 1 billion in Ukraine during 2023-2027, through social investments in infrastructure and technological development, charitable donations and strategic acquisitions. operating in Ukraine for more than 27 years, Kyivstar is the first Ukrainian investment opportunity in U.S. stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://investors.kyivstar.ua.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on Nasdaq. For more information, visit: www.veon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to, among other things, the expected investment opportunity in Kyivstar following its listing on Nasdaq, including the expectation that Kyivstar will continue be the only pure-play Ukrainian investment opportunity and the growth potential of Kyivstar. These statements are based on VEON and Kyivstar managements’ current expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON and Kyivstar cannot predict with accuracy and some of which neither VEON nor Kyivstar might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. Neither VEON nor Kyivstar undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law.

