Scheffler Bausanierung Launches in Frankfurt with a Fresh Approach to Renovation & Construction

Hofheim, Frankfurt, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new name is making waves in the German construction and renovation industry. Scheffler Bausanierung, under the leadership of owner Dorela Scheffler, has officially launched in Hofheim, Frankfurt am Main. This newly established company is poised to offer expert solutions for both residential and commercial renovation projects.





Logo of Scheffle Bausanierung

Despite being a new entrant, Scheffler Bausanierung is built on a robust foundation of experience and a steadfast commitment to delivering high-quality work. The company is dedicated to helping property owners modernize, repair, or completely renovate their spaces with reliable service and exceptional craftsmanship.

"Scheffler Bausanierung is set to redefine the standards of renovation and construction services in Germany," said the CEO, Dorela Scheffler.

With a team of over 20 certified professionals, Scheffler Bausanierung UG is well-equipped to handle a diverse range of projects. From residential homes to commercial and industrial spaces, their tailored solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of each client.

Operating from Frankfurt, Scheffler Bausanierung is strategically positioned to serve a wide array of clients across the region. Their comprehensive approach ensures that every project is completed to the highest standards, reflecting the company's dedication to excellence.

As Scheffler Bausanierung embarks on this exciting journey, they invite property owners to experience their innovative solutions and exceptional service. With a focus on quality and reliability, the company is ready to transform spaces and exceed client expectations.



Core services of Scheffler Bausanierung:

Home Renovation: Kitchens, bathrooms, facades, full-house upgrades

Structural Repair & Maintenance: Restoration and long-term care for all types of buildings.





Facade renovation

Press inquiries

Scheffler Bausanierung

https://www.scheffler-bausanierung.de

Postjer Agency

uk@postjer.org

02031374686

27

Old Gloucester Street



