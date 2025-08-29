Patagonia Gold Quarter 2, 2025 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patagonia Gold Corp. (“Patagonia” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PGDC) announces its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (“Q2 2025”). The financial statements together with the related management’s discussion and analysis are available on the Company’s website and under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Highlights

Generated revenue of US$3 million in Q2 2025.

On May 30, 2025, the Company completed the US$40 million investment in its subsidiary, Patagonia Gold Canada Inc., to advance the development of the Company’s Calcatreu project.

Residual production from Cap Oeste yielded 642 gold equivalent ounces ( 1) produced and 942 gold equivalent ounces ( 1) sold in Q2 2025.

produced and 942 gold equivalent ounces sold in Q2 2025. Incurred exploration expenditures of US$0.3 million in Q2 2025, including completion of: A total of 697.55 meters drilled in 12 diamond drill holes at Calcatreu, focused on Belén target. A total of 161.1 meters of trench excavated in the Belén zone. A total of 131.95 line-kilometers of ground magnetics surveying at La Josefina and the Final Geological Report (IGF) of the El Llano property has been presented and a reactivation plan has been presented at the Ana property.

Executed an agreement with Newmont in relation to the Tornado and Huracan properties immediately north of their Cerro Negro mine. (For further reference, please see our April 2 press release available at the following link on our website https://patagoniagold.com/investors/news-releases/ and under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+).

Construction of the Company’s Calcatreu heap leach facility in Rio Negro has commenced. As of the end of Q2 2025, the access road, camp, explosives magazine, fuel storage tanks, and power generation plant had been completed. Work on the heap leach pad has commenced and is well advanced, with earthworks in progress. The CIC (carbon in columns) plant from Lomada de Leiva (this mine was operated by the Company and is completing its closure process) has been refurbished and is ready to be moved and installed at Calcatreu, while the elution and foundry circuits purchased from FL Smidth are scheduled for delivery during the first quarter of 2026. Hiring and training of personnel for the mining activities has commenced and it is expected that first blasts will take place during the end of third quarter of 2025.



Notes :

(1) Consisting of 393 gold and 24,035 silver ounces of production and 598 gold and 33,159 silver ounces sold, converted to a gold equivalent using a ratio of the average spot market price for the commodities each period. The ratio for three months ended June 30, 2025, was 96.11:1 (2024 – 79.23:1).

Qualified Person’s Statement

Donald J. Birak, an independent consulting geologist, Registered Member of SME, Fellow of AusIMM, and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About Patagonia Gold

