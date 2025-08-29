Biomerica Reports Fiscal 2025 Year End Results

$1.3 Million in Operating Expense Reductions Achieved– Operating Loss Improves 19% Year-Over-Year





Resilient Portfolio Performance with International Sales Despite Global Economic Uncertainties





Cash Used in Operating Activities Reduced to $3.8 Million vs. $5.3 Million in the Prior Year, Reflecting Stronger Operating Discipline



IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) today reported its financial results for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025 (Fiscal 2025).

The Company reported net sales of $5.3 million, compared to $5.4 million in the prior year. Revenue was modestly lower due to global tariff-related uncertainties, which caused certain international customers to delay orders, and a shift in product mix with fewer over-the-counter (OTC) retail sales during the fourth quarter. These headwinds were partially offset with increased sales from inFoods® IBS.

Gross profit for the year was $498,000, versus $611,000 in the prior year, reflecting the impact of the macro-economic events on revenue and product mix.

Cash used in operating activities improved significantly to $3.8 million, compared to $5.3 million in the prior year, a $1.5 million improvement driven by operating efficiencies and disciplined expense management.

Through disciplined cost management, Biomerica reduced selling, general and administrative expenses to $4.6 million, compared to $5.5 million in the prior year and reduced research and development expenses to $1.0 million, compared to $1.5 million in the prior year. In total, operating expenses declined by more than $1.3 million, delivering on the cost-reduction goals announced at the beginning of the fiscal year.

As a result, operating loss improved to $5.1 million, compared to $6.4 million in the prior year – a 19% year-over-year improvement, despite revenue headwinds.

Selected Financial Results Year Ended May 31, Year Ended May 31, 2025 2024 ($ in millions, except percentages) Revenue $5.3

$5.4

Gross margin 9% 11% Operating expenses $5.6

$7.0

Operating loss ($5.1)

($6.4) Net Loss ($5.0) ($6.0)

Strategic Growth Areas:

Biomerica is actively working in three key areas to drive revenue growth:

inFoods ® IBS Opportunities – Insurance Reimbursement : The American Medical Association CPT Editorial Panel has issued a Proprietary Laboratory Analyses (PLA) code for Biomerica’s inFoods ® IBS test, advancing the pathway for reimbursement and broader access.

EZ Detect™ and Other At-Home Tests in the MENA Region : Continued regulatory clearances and expanded distribution partnerships across the Middle East and North Africa; Biomerica is also pursuing insurance reimbursement for newly cleared products.

H. pylori Antigen Sales in the U.S. and Europe: The Company is in discussion for the evaluations of the Hp Detect™ Stool Antigen ELISA test.



Key Milestones Achieved in Fiscal Year 2025:

PLA Code Submission: Biomerica submitted a Proprietary Laboratory Analyses (PLA) code application for its inFoods® IBS diagnostic product. Further, following year-end, the Company received a PLA code advancing the pathway for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement and broader patient access.

Peer-Reviewed Validation: Clinical study results for inFoods® IBS were published in June 2025 Gastroenterology, confirming statistically significant improvements in abdominal pain and bloating with patient-specific dietary guidance.

IVDR Certification: The Company achieved EU IVDR certification for its food-intolerance diagnostic tests targeting Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, supporting future European commercialization.

MENA Expansion: Following the year-end, the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Health and Prevention approved Biomerica’s Fortel® PSA rapid screening test, expanding the Company’s footprint in the Middle East.

Direct-to-Consumer Launch: Biomerica introduced direct-to-consumer availability of inFoods® IBS, significantly broadening patient reach through telehealth and digital distribution channels.

Intellectual Property Growth: Three new international patents were issued covering applications of the inFoods® technology platform in gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis.

Advancement of inFoods® IBS: The inFoods® IBS diagnostic test has progressed significantly with the introduction of a new patient self-collection system. This system allows patients to collect their own blood samples at home using a simple finger-stick device, enabling nationwide access through telehealth and online medical providers. This innovation greatly expands the reach of inFoods® IBS to millions of IBS sufferers.

Biomerica remains committed to advancing its financial position and driving long-term growth through innovative medical products and strategic partnerships.

About Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point-of-care (in home and in physicians' offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company's products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development.

About inFoods®

The inFoods® IBS test involves a simple blood collection procedure and is designed to assess a patient’s above normal immunoreactivity to specific foods. Instead of difficult to manage broad dietary restrictions, physicians can now use the inFoods® IBS information to make targeted, patient-specific recommendations about specific foods that, when removed from the diet, may alleviate IBS symptoms such as pain, bloating, diarrhea and constipation. Further information about Biomerica’s patented inFoods® Technology Platform can be found at: https://biomerica.com/inFoods/our-technology/. The inFoods® IBS clinical study was performed at several prominent centers including Mayo Clinic, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Inc. - a Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, and the University of Michigan. The clinical results for improvement in the Abdominal Pain Intensity (API) responder endpoint of >30%, for IBS patients in the treatment diet arm had a statistically significant improvement over patients in the placebo diet arm (p-value of 0.0246). The improvement for patients in the treatment arm versus the placebo arm is considered clinically significant and is similar and, in some cases, better than the current drugs in the market.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to the Company’s current and future cash position, balance sheet, cost savings, sales, revenues, overhead, expenses, cost of goods, operations, and earnings; the Company's need for raising additional capital; the Company's expected sales growth for the Company's inFoods® IBS product, Hp Detect product and other existing products; and diversification of the Company's revenue streams. Such forward-looking information is based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Biomerica. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC, and available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

