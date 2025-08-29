RE/MAX Penticton Realty Expands with New Office

Penticton, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penticton, British Columbia - August 29, 2025 -

RE/MAX Penticton Realty has opened a new office at 302 Eckhardt Ave W in Penticton, BC. This new building marks yet another phase of growth for the company, which is well-established in the South Okanagan real estate market. Designed specifically for Deborah Moore, the owner and a prominent figure in the real estate industry, the office is a testament to her 35-plus years of experience.

Deborah Moore's influence isn't limited to just Penticton. She also owns RE/MAX Orchard Country in Summerland, BC, and RE/MAX Realty Solutions in Osoyoos. Back in 2016, she was honored with RE/MAX of Western Canada's Broker of The Year Multi Office Award, recognizing her leadership and commitment to providing reliable real estate services.

Penticton, situated on the shores of Okanagan Lake, is known for its pleasant lifestyle, appealing climate, beautiful beaches, and numerous wineries, it has become a popular spot for families and retirees from all over. Many are drawn to its peaceful yet vibrant community.

In opening this new office, RE/MAX Penticton Realty continues to provide reliable real estate services, ready to serve both new and existing clients. They offer a variety of listings catered to the dynamic needs of buyers and sellers in the region. Anyone interested can dive into the many opportunities through RE/MAX Penticton Realty Penticton Listings, which highlight the area's rich housing options. For those interested in a more detailed property search based on specific criteria such as location, property type, or price range, they can use the Advanced Property Search feature available through their affiliated services.

"We are thrilled to open our new office in Penticton," shared Deborah Moore. "This facility stands for our commitment to professionalism and care in serving our community. Our aim is always to meet and exceed client expectations by delivering excellent real estate services."

The new facility enables RE/MAX Penticton Realty to continue serve customers in the area. They focus on creating personal connections with clients and understanding each person's unique needs to efficiently guide them through buying or selling a property. Clients also benefit from the comprehensive Market Reports that offer insights into the real estate trends in the South Okanagan region.

"Our growth mirrors our dedication to the community, and our wish to keep supporting Penticton's real estate requirements," Moore added. "We're excited to welcome clients into our new office to help them find their perfect property."

In the bustling real estate market, RE/MAX Penticton Realty brings its expertise in market trends and pricing insights, vital for informed buying or selling decisions. With the new office, accessing expert advice becomes even more convenient for clients seeking guidance in real estate transactions. For those interested in additional resources such as tips for buying and selling properties, the company provides a wealth of information through its various platforms.

As the market continues to develop, RE/MAX Penticton Realty's expansion further cements their role in the local real estate sector. This new office reinforces their firm foundation, allowing them to deliver consistently high-quality services to both new and long-time clients.

RE/MAX Penticton Realty reiterates a strong focus on community and quality service. The new office represents their ongoing mission to support the real estate dreams of Penticton residents and beyond.

To learn more about the services and see updates regarding RE/MAX Penticton Realty, potential clients and partners are encouraged to visit their website, where they can explore various service offerings such as property rentals and opportunities to join the RE/MAX team. There detailed listings and resources are available to match diverse client needs.

To learn more about Deborah Moore, including her career achievements, detailed information showcasing her commitment to the community can be found on RE/MAX Penticton Realty's website.

###

For more information about RE/MAX Penticton Realty, contact the company here:



RE/MAX Penticton Realty

Deborah Moore

250-492-2266

infi@realestateinpenticton.ca

302-Eckhardt Ave West, Penticton, BC V2A 2A9