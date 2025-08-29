Sword Group: H1 2025 Report of the Liquidity Agreement contracted with ODDO BHF

from 01/01/2025 au 30/06/2025



Under the liquidity contract awarded by Sword Group to ODDO BHF, as of 30/06/2025, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:

4,088 shares

€567,563

- Number of transactions executed during the semester at purchase: 1 ,406

- Number of transactions executed during the semester on sale: 1,527

- Volume exchanged over the semester upon purchase: 77,590 shares for an amount of €2,602,845.15

- Volume exchanged over the semester for sale: 82,257 shares for an amount of €2,782,527.5



As a reminder, during the last balance sheet of 31/12/2024, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

8,755 shares

€387,881



The implementation of the liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.

