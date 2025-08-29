WOLF (WOLF), Powering Byrrgis to Bring Trust and Simplicity to Crypto, Listed on BitMart Exchange

New York, NY, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, is thrilled to announce the primary listing of WOLF (WOLF) on August 27, 2025. The WOLF/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading at 1:00 PM (UTC).

Built for the next generation of crypto — combining trust, strength, community, and drive.





What is WOLF (WOLF)?

WOLF is the utility token of Byrrgis, a decentralized application (DApp) ecosystem focused on credibility, clarity, and ease of use. In a market where quality can be hard to assess, Byrrgis applies a rigorous review framework to the projects presented in its ecosystem, helping users discover opportunities with greater transparency.

Beyond access, WOLF powers curated “Packs” – thoughtfully grouped sets of coins that help users explore themes and diversify with less noise and more structure. Within Byrrgis, WOLF enables transactions and participation, aiming to make Web3 more approachable for newcomers and more efficient for veterans.

Importantly, the WOLF/Byrrgis ecosystem is designed with sustainability at its core: a portion of Byrrgis’ revenue is directed back into WOLF through strategic buybacks, liquidity support, and marketing initiatives. This ensures long-term alignment between the growth of the platform and the strength of the token.

At a glance:

Clarity-first design: a structured way to explore new projects with consistent disclosures.

a structured way to explore new projects with consistent disclosures. Community at the core: token-enabled participation and governance features.

token-enabled participation and governance features. Curated discovery: “Packs” help users navigate ideas and sectors with confidence-inspiring context.

“Packs” help users navigate ideas and sectors with confidence-inspiring context. On Solana: high-speed, low-fee infrastructure designed for scale.

high-speed, low-fee infrastructure designed for scale. Fixed supply, fully circulating: transparent token economics disclosed to the market.

WOLF is positioned to champion a trust-forward, community-powered approach – inviting users to experience Web3 with confidence and momentum.

Why WOLF (WOLF) Matters

Trust and accessibility are critical in the next stage of crypto adoption. By combining security with simplicity, WOLF provides an ecosystem where users can navigate Web3 without the noise of scams or unreliable ventures.

Built on the Solana blockchain, WOLF benefits from high-speed, low-fee infrastructure that supports scalable adoption. With a fixed supply and 100% circulating, WOLF reinforces transparency while driving real use cases within Byrrgis’ mission to make crypto safer and more approachable for everyone.

Join the Pack – Trade WOLF (WOLF) on BitMart Today

The world of crypto is evolving fast, and WOLF is leading the charge. This is your chance to be part of a community driven by innovation, strength, and unstoppable energy.

Don’t just watch the future of crypto happen – trade WOLF and be part of building it.

Trade WOLF (WOLF) on BitMart: Start Trading Now

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, BitMart currently offers 1,700+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website, follow their X (Twitter), or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download the BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About WOLF (WOLF)

Token Name: WOLF

Token Symbol: WOLF

Token Type: SOL

Total Supply: 999,979,537.325038 WOLF

Circulating Supply: 999,979,537.325038 WOLF

To learn more about WOLF (WOLF), visit the Official Website, read the Whitepaper, explore the Solana Explorer, and join the community on Twitter and Telegram.

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange X (Twitter) I

BitMart Research X (Twitter) | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!



Disclaimer

Use of BitMart services is entirely at your own risk. All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice.



