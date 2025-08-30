CollabRx Leads Global Shift as Digital Healthcare Market Set to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2028 with Blockchain and AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CollabRx, Inc., a U.S.-based healthcare technology pioneer, is taking the lead in the global digital healthcare transformation. The industry is projected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2023 to USD 3.7 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2%, according to MarketsandMarkets. At the center of this growth are two breakthrough technologies - Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) - setting new global standards for security, transparency, and patient-first care.

Blockchain and AI: Transforming Global Healthcare

Blockchain technology ensures transparent and tamper-proof storage of medical records, enabling secure cross-border data sharing while protecting patient privacy. By eliminating fragmented data silos, Blockchain creates a seamless global flow of healthcare information that is both safe and efficient.

Meanwhile, AI is reshaping diagnostics and treatment by analyzing massive volumes of medical data. From early disease detection to personalized treatment planning, AI supports physicians in delivering more accurate and effective care. More importantly, it ushers in an era of personalized medicine, where treatment is tailored to each patient’s genetics, medical history, and drug responses.

Together, Blockchain and AI are not just technical tools but also a new healthcare philosophy - transparent, secure, and patient-first - reflecting the future of global digital healthcare.

CollabRx: A Pioneer in Blockchain and AI for Healthcare

One of the companies leading this global shift is CollabRx, Inc., a U.S.-based healthcare technology innovator. CollabRx leverages Blockchain, Web3, and AI to develop expert systems that assist physicians in identifying optimal treatment plans for molecular diseases, particularly cancer.

Speaking at the TingNect - Build For Billions event, Robert Pham, Asia Development Director of CollabRx, emphasized:

“We believe that the adoption of AI and Blockchain will help define the future standards of digital healthcare - a system where data is managed transparently, securely, and where patients truly stand at the center of care.”





CollabRx is also expanding its global partnerships, including a strategic collaboration with Trust Labs, a leading Web3 and Blockchain company, to build a comprehensive digital healthcare ecosystem.





The Future of Digital Healthcare

As Blockchain and AI continue to penetrate every layer of the healthcare system - from data management to patient care - the industry is moving closer to a future where high-quality, transparent, and personalized healthcare is accessible to people everywhere.

With its pioneering role, CollabRx is committed to driving innovation and building a trusted ecosystem that empowers physicians, protects patients, and accelerates the global adoption of digital healthcare solutions.

About CollabRx, Inc.

CollabRx , Inc. is a U.S.-based healthcare technology company specializing in the application of Blockchain, Web3, and AI to support physicians in clinical decision-making, with a strong focus on oncology and molecular diseases. Through global partnerships and cutting-edge innovation, CollabRx is dedicated to shaping the future of digital healthcare.

