James Altucher Spotlights Elon Musk’s Role in America’s AI Revolution

Washington, D.C., Aug. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President Trump wasted no time in signaling America’s AI priorities. “As soon as he revoked Biden’s AI order… Trump also announced the LARGEST AI investment in history” — a $500 billion program known as Stargate , designed to make America “the AI capital of the world.”

Experts already project that artificial intelligence could contribute $20 trillion annually to the global economy by 2030 , with some forecasts as high as $14 quadrillion over two decades.

Musk’s Expanding AI Initiative

While political debate continues in Washington, Elon Musk has advanced a project of unprecedented scale. His new systems are already outpacing global competitors.

Hundreds of thousands of Nvidia's most advanced chips have been deployed. Industry Praise: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang called Musk's build "the fastest supercomputer on the planet."

Musk says it is designed to uncover "the deepest secrets of the universe" and achieve breakthroughs "we can't even fathom." Future Growth: Expansion plans are underway that could multiply performance within months.

The Shift to AI 2.0

James Altucher emphasizes that the current tools most people know — such as ChatGPT — are only the starting line. “AI 1.0 gives us all the world’s knowledge at our fingertips. AI 2.0… gives that knowledge to intelligent machines that I believe will solve our problems for us”.

According to Altucher, this next stage represents a turning point in human history. “This second wave of ARTIFICIAL SUPERINTELLIGENCE… will rival all of the great innovations of the past. Electricity… the wheel… even the discovery of fire.”

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a computer scientist, entrepreneur, and bestselling author with more than 40 years of experience in artificial intelligence and emerging technology. He studied computer science at Cornell and Carnegie Mellon, helped pioneer early AI systems in finance, and developed web platforms for companies like HBO and American Express.

Altucher’s bestselling books have been translated into multiple languages, and he is a frequent guest on major media outlets including CNBC. Today, he shares research on the technologies reshaping America’s future, from AI breakthroughs to national infrastructure .