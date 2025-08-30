



New York City, NY, Aug. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to Ethereum’s historic performance this month, FY Energy is planning to announce the launch of its “ETH Infrastructure Boost Program”, designed to reward users staking ETH during one of the most pivotal moments in blockchain history.

This announcement comes as Ethereum hits an all-time high in monthly transaction volume, fueled by a 28% increase in daily DeFi activity and its integration into a newly launched U.S. federal blockchain data initiative. From powering decentralised applications to underpinning digital identity and public record systems, Ethereum is now at the centre of both the Web3 economy and real-world institutional adoption.

Strategic Staking Incentives During a Record-Breaking Month

To support the growing validator demand on the Ethereum network , FY Energy’s ETH Infrastructure Boost Program will offer:

+10% Bonus Output on all new ETH staking contracts above $300

Zero Platform Fees for ETH staking activated between September 10 and September 22





These benefits apply to all users participating via FY Energy’s encrypted and renewable-powered staking ecosystem, combining sustainability with secure blockchain engagement.

“As Ethereum cements its place as a decentralised infrastructure for the public sector and the global financial system, we’re giving our users a way to contribute meaningfully to the network — while earning clean, stable crypto income,” said a spokesperson from FY Energy.

Powering Staking with Clean Energy and Zero-Custody Protocols

FY Energy’s staking services operate on a network of solar- and wind-powered data centers, ensuring that all blockchain validation processes are aligned with the global push toward sustainability. This commitment is further enhanced by zero-custodial smart contracts, meaning users retain full control over their funds while receiving 24-hour reward settlements and complete dashboard transparency.

As discussions around energy consumption in blockchain intensify, FY Energy’s infrastructure stands as a model for eco-responsible Web3 operations. Users staking ETH on the platform are not only contributing to network security and performance — they’re doing so with a minimal carbon footprint.

A New Era for Crypto and Public Infrastructure

Ethereum’s involvement in a U.S. government blockchain initiative marks a significant moment for decentralised technology. With Layer-2 scalability solutions gaining traction and DeFi platforms reaching new user engagement levels, FY Energy believes that staking will play a critical role in both crypto income generation and global blockchain resilience.

The ETH Infrastructure Boost Program aligns with this vision by empowering users to participate in Ethereum’s next chapter — securely, ethically, and efficiently.

About FY Energy

Founded in 2020, FY Energy is a global provider of clean-powered, encrypted cloud infrastructure. With a focus on blockchain services such as staking and decentralised cloud computing, FY Energy combines high-performance computing with renewable energy to deliver scalable, eco-conscious Web3 infrastructure.

Disclaimer: Blockchain staking involves participating in network consensus via smart contracts. Please review the token protocol documentation before engaging.

