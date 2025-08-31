FY Energy Upgrades ETH Cloud Infrastructure for Passive Income Through Cloud Computing as Billions Shift Away from Bitcoin





New York City, NY, Aug. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a historic shift in blockchain capital unfolds, FY Energy , a leader in clean-powered Web3 infrastructure, has announced the expansion of its Ethereum cloud computing contracts, now enhanced for users seeking passive income through cloud computing. This strategic move aligns with a growing trend as Ethereum gains momentum across the decentralised ecosystem and institutional trust shifts toward utility-based protocols.

Blockchain analysts have noted a landmark transition: a major entity holding over $5 billion in Bitcoin has begun reallocating significant capital into Ethereum. The operation, visible through on-chain data, signals a long-term repositioning that is reframing the balance between the two foundational digital assets. Ethereum’s expanding role in DeFi, public infrastructure, and smart contract scalability is fueling demand for reliable, secure backend solutions — especially those built on sustainable infrastructure.

Supporting Ethereum’s Rise with Scalable, Eco-Friendly Infrastructure

FY Energy’s upgraded contracts now provide even more efficient access to secure cloud-based blockchain infrastructure, specifically tailored for those seeking passive income through cloud computing via decentralised workloads and protocol operations.

This update arrives at a moment when Ethereum is experiencing a 33% month-over-month increase in smart contract deployments and record activity across Layer-2 rollups. Meanwhile, institutional partnerships — including Ethereum’s role in a U.S. federal blockchain data initiative — further cement its position as a multi-functional protocol beyond store-of-value narratives.

“Ethereum’s role in powering global-scale infrastructure and decentralised services is growing by the day,” said a spokesperson for FY Energy. “Our upgrades make it easier than ever to support this network and earn passive output through a platform rooted in clean energy and encryption.”

Key Features of the Upgraded ETH Cloud Contracts

FY Energy’s Ethereum-focused services allow users to run and support decentralised infrastructure through:

Encrypted, non-custodial cloud contracts activated in minutes

activated in minutes Renewable-powered data centres utilising solar, wind, and hydropower

Real-time dashboards for monitoring cloud activity and output cycles

Support for validator workloads, smart contract testing, and dApp backend services

Smart contract–driven passive income structures for ongoing output cycles

Users who deploy these services contribute to Ethereum’s global validation and smart contract execution network — while earning consistent passive income through cloud computing.

About FY Energy

Founded in 2020, FY Energy provides next-generation blockchain infrastructure powered by renewable energy. Specializing in encrypted cloud services for decentralized networks, FY Energy offers non-custodial solutions for users seeking scalable, secure, and sustainable access to Web3 ecosystems.

With operations spanning multiple continents and infrastructure fueled by solar, wind, and hydropower, FY Energy continues to set the standard for ethical and efficient participation in the digital future.

Download the FY Energy app.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

FY Energy is a cloud computing service provider and not an investment company. This article is for informational purposes only. Customers should carefully consider their needs before engaging in any cloud computing services.

Risks

Technology Risk: The performance of our services relies on our technological infrastructure and may be impacted by hardware failures, network outages, or other technical issues.

The performance of our services relies on our technological infrastructure and may be impacted by hardware failures, network outages, or other technical issues. Market Risk: The value and demand for cloud computing services can be volatile and subject to wide fluctuations in the broader market.

The value and demand for cloud computing services can be volatile and subject to wide fluctuations in the broader market. Security Risk: While we employ enhanced security protocols, no system is completely immune to cyber threats, which could result in data loss or unauthorised access.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Full NAME: Herman Grady

Email: info@fyenergy.com

Web: https://fyenergy.org/

Address: 1801 California St, Denver, ZIP: 80202

City: Denver, CO

Country: USA

COMPANY: Fyenergy Cryptocurrency Investment Ltd

MSB Registration Number: 31000307379952



Disclaimer: Blockchain staking involves participating in network consensus via smart contracts. Please review the token protocol documentation before engaging.

