FY Energy Expands Green Energy Cloud Computing Contracts to Support Low-Carbon Blockchain Infrastructure





New York City, NY, Aug. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the crypto industry experiences a new wave of mainstream adoption and blockchain networks see record-high usage, FY Energy is reinforcing its commitment to environmentally responsible infrastructure by expanding its suite of Green Energy Cloud Computing Contracts. This initiative supports the company’s long-standing mission to provide secure, scalable, and sustainable computing power for decentralised systems worldwide.

In August 2025, leading cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum reached all-time highs in transaction volumes and user participation. At the same time, decentralised applications (dApps), smart contract platforms, and AI-integrated blockchain tools continue to place growing demands on backend infrastructure. FY Energy’s latest move responds to this surge with an eco-conscious computing solution designed for next-generation blockchain workloads.

Enabling Sustainable Blockchain Infrastructure

FY Energy's cloud computing services are powered entirely by green energy sources, including solar, wind, and hydropower. This shift toward clean energy reduces carbon emissions and ensures that blockchain growth does not come at the expense of environmental sustainability.

Unlike traditional computing services that rely on fossil fuel–powered data centres, FY Energy ’s infrastructure is globally distributed across energy-efficient hubs. Each location is optimised for energy usage, uptime, and secure data handling — offering a responsible alternative for organisations and individuals working in Web3, AI, or real-time decentralised platforms.

“Scalability in blockchain shouldn't mean sacrificing sustainability,” said a spokesperson from FY Energy. “Our platform is designed to support high-performance computing without compromising the planet. With this expansion, we're making it easier for developers and contributors to access secure, renewable-powered computing resources wherever they are.”

Cloud Contracts for a Changing Market

FY Energy’s cloud computing contracts allow users to reserve and utilise encrypted computing power through a smart contract–based interface. Services are non-custodial, privacy-focused, and compatible with major Web3 ecosystems — enabling fast deployment for tasks such as blockchain validation, decentralised data processing, and AI model training.

As the blockchain industry shifts toward Proof-of-Stake networks and decentralised storage solutions, FY Energy’s green-first approach offers a future-ready alternative to conventional platforms. The current expansion adds additional capacity in North America, Southeast Asia, and the EU, reinforcing the platform’s availability and redundancy across key regions.

A Secure, User-Friendly Experience

All cloud contracts are managed through FY Energy’s encrypted dashboard, offering full transparency, real-time monitoring, and one-click deployment options. The platform supports both short- and long-duration workloads, with flexible access based on project needs.

FY Energy’s architecture also includes zero-knowledge security layers, advanced identity protocols, and multi-chain compatibility — features that align with growing demand for secure, sovereign digital infrastructure in both public and private sectors.

About FY Energy

Founded in 2020, FY Energy is a clean-tech infrastructure provider offering renewable-powered cloud computing and blockchain support services. With operations spanning multiple continents and partnerships with top hardware providers, FY Energy delivers encrypted, scalable, and environmentally conscious solutions for the decentralised digital economy.

