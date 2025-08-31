Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Statements of Dorad Energy Ltd. as of and for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Aug. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American; TASE: ELLO) (“Ellomay” or the “Company”), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe, Israel and USA, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 of Dorad Energy Ltd. (“Dorad”), in which Ellomay indirectly held, as of June 30, 2025, approximately 9.4% through its indirect 50% ownership of Ellomay Luzon Energy Infrastructures Ltd. (formerly U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd.) (“Ellomay Luzon Energy”).

On August 31, 2025, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (the “Luzon Group”), an Israeli public company that currently holds the remaining 50% of Ellomay Luzon Energy, which, in turn, held 18.75% of Dorad as of June 30, 2025, published its quarterly report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the quarterly report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.

The financial statements of Dorad as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Ellomay Luzon Energy) in its financial results for this period. In an effort to provide Ellomay’s shareholders with access to Dorad’s financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation to English of Dorad’s financial results.

On July 22, 2025, Ellomay Luzon Energy acquired an additional 15% of Dorad’s share capital as a result of its exercise of a right of first refusal granted to it under Dorad’s articles of association and shareholders’ agreement, and therefore the Company’s current indirect share of Dorad is approximately 16.9%.

Dorad Financial Highlights

  • Dorad’s revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2025 – approximately NIS 566.8 million.
  • Dorad’s operating profit for the three months ended June 30, 2025 – approximately NIS 56.9 million.

Dorad’s loss for the three months ended June 30, 2025 mainly results from an increase of approximately NIS 72.7 million in financing expenses compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024 due to NIS/USD exchange rate differences in connection with deposits denominated in USD. Certain of Dorad’s expenses (natural gas acquisition and maintenance costs) are also denominated in USD.

Dorad notes in its financial statements that on June 13, 2025, the State of Israel launched operation “Rising Lion” against Iran, as part of the Iron Swords war, for the purpose of removing the nuclear and missile threat against Israel. As a result of this operation, and in view of the high risk to lives and property from the ballistic missile attacks and unmanned aerial vehicles that were launched against Israel by Iran in response, strict restrictions were imposed on the Israeli home front that included, inter alia, restrictions on gatherings and restrictions on movement. In addition, as a result of closing the Israeli airspace, hundreds of thousands of Israelis were delayed in returning to Israel. As part of the restrictions on gatherings and movement, the Israeli economy began operating in a state of emergency whereby only essential businesses were allowed to open and the schools and higher education system shifted to online learning, two instructions that resulted in substantial damage to the Israeli economy. On June 24, 2025, an agreement was reached regarding a ceasefire, after which the Israeli economy resumed operating in full capacity. Dorad’s revenues in June 2025 decreased by approximately 22% compared to the same month in the previous year, including due to the military operation. As this is an event beyond Dorad’s control, and factors such as the continuation or cessation of the fighting may affect Dorad’s estimates, as of the date of approval of Dorad’s financial statements (August 14, 2025), Dorad was unable to assess the extent of the impact of the war and the operation on its business activities and results in the medium and long term. Dorad continues to monitor developments on the matter on an ongoing basis and is examining the implications for its operations and the value of its assets.

Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad’s customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. The months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: summer – June-September; winter – December-February; and intermediate (spring and autumn) – March-May and October-November. There is a higher demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad’s revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs – TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Therefore, the results presented for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which include the intermediate months of April and May and the summer month of June, are not indicative of full year results. In addition, due to various reasons, including the effects of the increase in the Israeli CPI impacting interest payments by Dorad on its credit facility, the results included herein may not be indicative of second quarter results in the future or comparable to second quarter results in the past.

A convenience translation of the financial results for Dorad as of and for the year ended December 31, 2024 and as of and for each of the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad’s financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Luzon Group, Ellomay Luzon Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “ELLO”. Since 2009, Ellomay focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe, the USA and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Texas, USA, including:

  • Approximately 335.9 MW of operating solar power plants in Spain (including a 300 MW solar plant in owned by Talasol, which is 51% owned by the Company) and 51% of approximately 38 MW of operating solar power plants in Italy;
  • 16.875% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel’s largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850MW;
  • Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million Nm3 per year, respectively;
  • 83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel;
  • 51% of solar projects in Italy with an aggregate capacity of 160 MW that commenced construction processes;
  • Solar projects in Italy with an aggregate capacity of 134 MW that have reached “ready to build” status; and
  • Solar projects in the Dallas Metropolitan area, Texas, USA with an aggregate capacity of approximately 27 MW that are connected to the grid and additional 22 MW that are awaiting connection to the grid.

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company’s plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company’s forward-looking statements, including changes in electricity prices and demand, continued war and hostilities and political and economic conditions generally in Israel, regulatory changes, the outcome of legal proceedings in connection with the holdings in Dorad, the decisions of the Israeli Electricity Authority, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad, competition, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Dorad’s facilities and in the price of oil and electricity, changes in the Israeli CPI, changes in interest rates, seasonality, failure to obtain financing for the expansion of Dorad and other risks applicable to projects under development and construction, and other risks applicable to projects under development and construction, in addition to other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s and Dorad’s business that are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
Kalia Rubenbach (Weintraub)
CFO
Tel: +972 (3) 797-1111
Email: hilai@ellomay.com


Dorad Energy Ltd.
Interim Condensed Statements of Financial Position
      
 June 30
 June 30
 December 31
2025 2024 2024
(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)
NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands
      
Current assets     
Cash and cash equivalents758,981 218,067 846,565
Trade receivables and accrued income293,670 316,374 185,625
Other receivables35,695 50,867 32,400
Financial derivatives- 2,785 -
Total current assets1,088,346 588,093 1,064,590
      
Non-current assets     
Restricted deposit524,205 526,392 531,569
Long- term Prepaid expenses79,161 29,043 79,739
Fixed assets2,659,760 3,017,054 2,697,592
Intangible assets10,604 8,114 9,688
Right of use assets52,963 54,403 54,199
Total non-current assets3,326,693 3,635,006 3,372,787
      
Total assets4,415,039 4,223,099 4,437,377
      
Current liabilities     
Current maturities of loans from banks311,734 308,069 321,805
Current maturities of lease liabilities5,055 4,870 4,887
Current tax liabilities14,016 - 14,016
Trade payables278,617 236,691 168,637
Other payables16,339 10,005 14,971
Financial derivatives4,499 - -
Total current liabilities630,260 559,635 524,316
      
Non-current liabilities     
Loans from banks1,627,853 1,874,385 1,750,457
Other Long-term liabilities37,707 10,826 60,987
Long-term lease liabilities48,042 49,023 46,809
Provision for dismantling and restoration37,408 36,002 38,102
Deferred tax liabilities403,406 306,840 399,282
Liabilities for employee benefits, net160 160 160
Total non-current liabilities2,154,576 2,277,236 2,295,797
      
Equity     
Share capital11 11 11
Share premium642,199 642,199 642,199
Capital reserve from activities with shareholders3,748 3,748 3,748
Retained earnings984,245 740,270 971,306
Total equity1,630,203 1,386,228 1,617,264
      
Total liabilities and equity4,415,039 4,223,099 4,437,377
 


Dorad Energy Ltd.
Interim Condensed Statements of Profit or Loss
          
 For the six months ended
 For the three months ended
 Year ended
June 30
 June 30
 December 31
2025 2024 2025 2024 2024
(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)
NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands
          
Revenues 1,177,336 1,269,902 566,782 659,020 2,863,770
          
Operating costs of the         
Power Plant         
          
Energy costs180,520 290,785 75,300 159,701 574,572
Electricity purchase and         
infrastructure services654,719 567,671 329,404 304,480 1,372,618
Depreciation and         
amortization102,848 115,719 51,430 60,205 106,266
Other operating costs88,956 82,766 45,481 40,297 190,027
          
Total operating costs         
of Power Plant1,027,043 1,056,941 501,615 564,683 2,243,483
          
Profit from operating         
the Power Plant150,293 212,961 65,167 94,337 620,287
          
General and administrative         
administrative expenses16,489 16,727 8,303 6,853 23,929
Other income-  -  58
          
Operating profit133,804 196,234 56,864 87,484 596,416
          
Financing income32,145 31,884 3,693 19,005 184,939
Financing expenses148,886 103,082 116,143 66,686 193,825
          
Financing expenses, net116,741 71,198 112,450 47,681 8,886
          
Profit (Loss) before          
taxes on income17,063 125,036 (55,586) 39,803 587,530
          
Tax on Income (Tax Benefit)4,124 28,745 (12,535) 9,149 135,203
          
Net Profit (Loss) for the period12,939 96,291 (43,051) 30,654 452,327
 


Dorad Energy Ltd.
Interim Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity
          
     Capital reserve   Total Equity
    for activities   
Share Share with Retained 
capital premium shareholders earnings 
NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands
For the six months          
ended June 30, 2025         
(Unaudited)         
          
Balance as at         
January 1, 2025 (Audited)11 642,199 3,748 971,306 1,617,264
          
Net profit for the period- - - 12,939 12,939
          
Balance as at          
June 30, 2025 (Unaudited)11 642,199 3,748 984,245 1,630,203
          
For the six months          
ended June 30, 2024         
(Unaudited)         
          
Balance as at         
January 1, 2024 (Audited)11 642,199 3,748 643,979 1,289,937
          
Net profit for the period- - - 96,291 96,291
          
Balance as at          
June 30, 2024 (Unaudited)11 642,199 3,748 740,270 1,386,228
          
For the three months          
ended June 30, 2025         
(Unaudited)         
          
Balance as at          
April 1, 2025 (Unaudited)11 642,199 3,748 1,027,296 1,673,254
          
Loss for the period- - - 43,051 43,051
          
Balance as at          
June 30, 2025 (Unaudited)11 642,199 3,748 984,245 1,630,203
          
For the three months          
ended June 30, 2024         
(Unaudited)         
          
Balance as at          
April 1, 2024 (Unaudited)11 642,199 3,748 709,616 1,355,574
          
Net profit for the period- - - 30,654 30,654
          
Balance as at          
June 30, 2024 (Unaudited)11 642,199 3,748 740,270 1,386,228
          


Dorad Energy Ltd.
Interim Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (cont’d)
          
     Capital reserve    
    for activities    
Share Share with Retained  
capital premium shareholders earnings Total Equity
NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands
          
For the year ended         
December 31, 2024 (Audited)         
          
Balance as at         
January 1, 2024 (Audited)11 642,199 3,748 643,979 1,289,937
          
Dividend distributed- - - (125,000) (125,000)
Net profit for the year- - - 452,327 452,327
          
Balance as at          
December 31, 2024 (Audited)11 642,199 3,748 971,306 1,617,264
 


Dorad Energy Ltd.
Interim Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
          
 For the six months ended
 For the three months ended
 Year ended
June 30
 June 30
 December 31
2025 2024 2025 2024 2024
(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)
NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands
          
Net cash flows from operating activities:         
Net Profit (Loss) for the period12,939 96,291 (43,051) 30,654 452,327
Adjustments:         
Depreciation and amortization         
and fuel consumption110,284 122,342 57,248 62,964 121,664
Taxes on income (Tax Benefit)4,124 28,745 (12,535) 9,149 135,203
Financing expenses, net116,741 71,198 112,450 47,681 8,886
 231,149 222,285 157,163 119,794 265,753
          
Change in trade receivables(108,045) (104,508) (45,858) (135,191) 26,241
Change in other receivables(3,296) (43,921) (8,767) (39,428) (20,951)
Change in trade payables119,029 58,122 2,352 67,028 (10,361)
Change in other payables1,677 (3,942) 1,783 (9,896) (3,481)
Change in other long-term liabilities(20,686) (2,117) (21,001) (736) (3,661)
 (11,321) (96,366) (71,491) (118,223) (12,213)
Net cash flows from          
operating activities232,767 222,210 42,621 32,225 705,867
          
Cash flows from investing          
activities:         
Proceeds (used in) for settlement of         
financial derivatives, net502 (1,050) 213 346 1,548
Proceeds from insurance for         
damages to fixed assets- 5,148   -  2,411 5,148
Proceeds from arbitration-  - - - 337,905
Decrease in restricted deposits- 17,500 -  - 17,500
Investment in fixed assets(70,297) (32,136) (36,048) (15,067) (44,132)
Investment in intangible assets(1,943) (1,469) (828) (1,057) (4,054)
Interest received29,678 19,578 14,831 10,020 42,221
Net cash flows from (used in)          
investing activities(42,060) 7,571 (21,832) (3,347) 356,136
          
Net cash flows from financing activities:         
Repayment of lease liability(113) (218) (113) (119) (4,984)
Repayment of loans from banks(164,899) (141,966) (164,899) (141,966) (284,570)
Dividends paid- (17,500) - - (142,500)
Interest paid(53,656) (72,755) (53,466) (72,559) (129,957)
Proceeds from arbitration- - - - 127,195
Net cash flows used in         
financing activities(218,668) (232,439) (218,478) (214,644) (434,816)
          
Net increase (decrease) in cash         
and cash equivalents (27,961) (2,658) (197,689) (185,766) 627,187
          
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations         
on cash and cash equivalents(59,623) 1,479 (73,703) 4,237 132
Cash and cash equivalents at         
beginning of period846,565 219,246 1,030,373 399,596 219,246
Cash and cash equivalents at end         
of period 758,981 218,067 758,981 218,067 846,565
(a) significant non- cash activity         
Liability for gas agreements- - - - 56,208
          

