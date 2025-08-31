FY Energy Launches Multi-Level Affiliate Program to Expand Access to Clean-Powered Crypto Infrastructure





New York City, NY, Aug. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FY Energy , a global platform known for delivering encrypted, renewable-powered cloud computing and staking services, today announced the official launch of its multi-level affiliate program — a user-first initiative that enables individuals to earn ongoing rewards by promoting the platform's offerings to new participants.

This launch comes during a historic moment in the cryptocurrency industry, as major assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana reach all-time highs and global demand for decentralized infrastructure continues to accelerate. With regulatory clarity growing and clean energy integration becoming a priority, FY Energy’s model of green cloud infrastructure and non-custodial smart contract-based services is gaining widespread traction among individuals and organizations alike.

About FY Energy

Since its founding in 2020, FY Energy has provided sustainable, secure blockchain infrastructure, enabling users to engage with leading Proof-of-Stake and cloud computing ecosystems through an intuitive platform. All services are hosted on a solar and wind-powered data center network, combining environmental responsibility with real-time blockchain support.

Users can participate in various staking and contract-based services through a non-custodial system, where all activities are encrypted, automated via smart contracts, and accessible without any technical expertise.

Affiliate Program Overview

With the newly launched FY Energy Affiliate Program , users can now share the platform’s benefits and earn from it — all without needing to activate any contracts themselves.

How It Works:

Step 1: Register for a free FY Energy account to receive a personal referral link and code.

Register for a free FY Energy account to receive a personal referral link and code. Step 2: Share the link/code with friends, communities, or social networks.

Share the link/code with friends, communities, or social networks. Step 3: Earn multi-level bonuses as invited users begin using FY Energy’s services.





Multi-Level Structure & Lifetime Rewards

The affiliate program offers a 3-tier commission model:

Level 1: Earn a 5% bonus when a directly referred user activates a contract.

Earn a 5% bonus when a directly referred user activates a contract. Level 2: Earn a 2% bonus when their referral uses the platform.

Earn a 2% bonus when their referral uses the platform. Level 3: Earn a 1% bonus from third-level user activity.

Each new user referred via your link becomes a lifetime connection, meaning rewards are recurring as long as that user remains active on the platform.

“This program is about empowering our community to grow with us,” said an FY Energy spokesperson. “Even without technical knowledge or contract activation, users can now play a role in expanding global access to clean-powered blockchain participation — and earn rewards for doing so.”

A Transparent, Scalable, and Inclusive Model

All referrals and bonuses are visible through each user’s dashboard in real time, with no limit on the number of people one can invite. FY Energy’s affiliate structure aligns with its core values of transparency, accessibility, and long-term ecosystem contribution.

The affiliate program is now live and available to all registered users worldwide.

Download the FY Energy app.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

FY Energy is a cloud computing service provider and not an investment company. This article is for informational purposes only. Customers should carefully consider their needs before engaging in any cloud computing services.

Risks

Technology Risk: The performance of our services relies on our technological infrastructure and may be impacted by hardware failures, network outages, or other technical issues.

The performance of our services relies on our technological infrastructure and may be impacted by hardware failures, network outages, or other technical issues. Market Risk: The value and demand for cloud computing services can be volatile and subject to wide fluctuations in the broader market.

The value and demand for cloud computing services can be volatile and subject to wide fluctuations in the broader market. Security Risk: While we employ enhanced security protocols, no system is completely immune to cyber threats, which could result in data loss or unauthorised access.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Full NAME: Herman Grady

Email: info@fyenergy.com

Web: https://fyenergy.org/

Address: 1801 California St, Denver, ZIP: 80202

City: Denver, CO

Country: USA

COMPANY: Fyenergy Cryptocurrency Investment Ltd

MSB Registration Number: 31000307379952





Disclaimer: Blockchain staking involves participating in network consensus via smart contracts. Please review the token protocol documentation before engaging.

