FTI Consulting Strengthens Australia Public Sector Leadership with Appointment of Steven Casey

SYDNEY, Aug. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Steven Casey as a Senior Managing Director in its Economic Consulting segment, based in Australia. His arrival strengthens the firm’s public sector and economic advisory capabilities in New South Wales and across Australia.

Mr. Casey brings nearly two decades of experience advising federal and state governments, regulators, boards and executives in Australia and internationally. His expertise spans public policy, economics and regulatory reform; public investment strategy; evaluation; advanced analytics, data and AI; technology; policy; service delivery; and large-scale transformation.

Based in Sydney, Mr. Casey will support clients with complex fiscal, infrastructure and policy challenges. He also will help drive the national growth of FTI Consulting’s economics platform in Australia and contribute to integrated, multidisciplinary solutions across the firm’s practice areas for clients who operate at the intersection of government, public policy and the private sector.

“Steven is widely respected for his work in the public sector,” said Robert Southern, a Senior Managing Director and Head of Economic and Financial Consulting in Australia. “His blend of economic expertise, data and AI, strategic insight and hands-on delivery experience strengthens our ability to support clients with their most complex challenges across Australia as well as the broader Asia Pacific region.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Casey was Head of Public Sector and Data & AI Consulting at Quantium Telstra. He also spent more than a decade at KPMG Australia, where he led the Economics and Policy practice supporting infrastructure, government and healthcare clients. Earlier in his career, he served as a senior adviser to Commonwealth ministers, providing advice on national reform, funding frameworks and economic strategy.

“FTI Consulting has built a world-class economics and policy advisory business,” Mr. Casey said. “Governments today face growing pressure to reform services, modernise and harness technology to deliver better outcomes. I’m thrilled to join such a high-calibre team — both locally and globally — and contribute to solutions that deliver real public value.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 7,900 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of June 30, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at https://www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

Level 22, Gateway

1 Macquarie Place

Sydney, NSW 2000

Australia

+61 2 8247 8000

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Rebecca Hine

+61.7.3225.4972

rebecca.hine@fticonsulting.com