ICHAM Launches Asia's First Open-Ended VCC Fund of Autocall Structured Products with Target 9-10% Return

SINGAPORE, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICH Asset Management (ICHAM), a leading regional multi-family office and asset manager, today announced the launch of the ICHAM Defined Growth Fund, Asia's first open-ended fund dedicated to autocall structured products, available exclusively to accredited and institutional investors.

The fund is designed to supplement diversified equity portfolios by seeking capital growth of approximately 9% to 10% annualized in US dollars, which is a target, with lower volatility and market beta than global public equities.

Structured as an open-ended Singapore Variable Capital Company (VCC) subfund, the ICHAM Defined Growth Fund combines the attractive return potential profile and downside risk management features of autocall investments with ongoing risk oversight, a transparent fee structure, and monthly liquidity. The fund, which reinvests coupons and proceeds from autocalled/matured investments, is offered in US dollar and Singapore dollar-hedged share classes.

"We are excited to bring this innovative investment solution to the Asian market," said Archan Chamapun, CEO of ICHAM. "Our fund addresses a significant gap in the market by providing accredited and institutional investors with access to a professionally managed portfolio of autocall structured products that were traditionally marketed by private banks as piecemeal investments with concentrated risks and opaque fees."

Felix Chew, lead portfolio manager of ICHAM Defined Growth Fund said: “When looking to generate equity-like returns while staying true to a globally diversified strategy, an actively managed fund of index-linked structured notes not only diversifies equity and counterparty risks but also reduces “pin risk” by spreading out observation dates and levels. This potentially transforms structured products from an opportunistic investment to a scalable long-term solution for clients to harvest volatility for returns.”

Institutional Approach to Structured Product Investing

The ICHAM Defined Growth Fund takes an institutional approach to autocall investing by creating a laddered series of autocall investments linked to developed market equity indices.

This approach incorporates geographical diversification of equities, spreading out of market observation levels and dates as well as optimization of autocall pricing to market conditions. The result is more consistent returns over piecemeal purchases of autocalls linked to single stocks.

Capital preservation is an investment objective. The fund employs a systematic investment framework combining top-down regional allocation based on equity valuations and market conditions, with bottom-up structuring of autocalls to enhance the margin of safety against market downturns.

The fund invests into autocalls with highly competitive prices as an institutional buyer, while maintaining a balanced exposure to high quality investment grade-rated bank counterparties.

Compelling Cost Savings for End Investors

One of the fund's most significant advantages is its transparent and aligned fee structure. Unlike traditional private banking structured product offerings that often embed high and opaque transaction fees, the fund charges a single ongoing management fee and does not earn upfront fees when entering autocall investments.

The fund’s fee structure is designed to reduce complexity and improve transparency for investors, compared to traditionally distributed autocalls which may embed high upfront fees with frequent autocall observations.

Designed for Private Wealth Distribution

Financial advisors will find the ICHAM Defined Growth Fund to be a powerful tool for client portfolio construction. The fund's single-ticket solution eliminates the complexity and administrative burden of managing multiple individual autocalls, allowing advisors to provide sophisticated structured product exposure through a single, liquid fund holding.

From an operational perspective, the fund's monthly liquidity and absence of lock-up periods and fund gating provide advisors with the flexibility to adjust client portfolios as circumstances change. The fund's accumulation share class enables efficient wealth building, while its transparent fee structure and professional management help address common client concerns about structured products while providing some downside protection for conservative investors.

Interested investors can subscribe to the ICHAM Defined Growth Fund through ADDX, a CMS licensee and Recognised Market Operator regulated by Monetary Authority of Singapore, and a leading digital platform focused on private markets and alternative investments.

About ICH Asset Management

ICH Asset Management (ICHAM) is a leading regional multi-family office and asset manager, recognized for its expertise in alternative asset classes and structured products. Since 2019, it has been serving accredited and institutional investors with tailored investment solutions. ICHAM holds a Capital Markets Services License for Fund Management and is an Exempt Financial Adviser, regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

The firm's investment philosophy focuses on providing institutional-grade investment solutions with transparent fee structures and professional risk management. ICHAM's team combines decades of experience in Asian financial markets with deep expertise in structured products, alternative investments, and portfolio management.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Disclosures

This press release is issued for information purposes only. It is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any investment or service.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the fund's investment objectives, expected returns, and market outlook. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements.

ICHAM Defined Growth Fund is intended only to “accredited investors” or “institutional investors” as defined under the Singapore Securities and Futures Act 2001. Investment in the fund involves risks including the potential loss of principal, market risk, credit risk of autocall issuers, and liquidity risk. The fund's use of structured products and derivative instruments may result in increased volatility and complexity. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and there can be no assurance that the fund will achieve its investment objectives.

Investors should carefully consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A prospectus containing this and other important information is available from ICHAM and should be read carefully before investing.



