2025 Zhejiang Intermach Brazil Successfully Concluded

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From August 26 to 28, the 2025 Zhejiang Intermach Brazil, hosted by the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province and organized by Zhejiang Times International Exhibition Services Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang International Contractors Association, was successfully held at the São Paulo Northern Exhibition Center. The event was co-located with the smarter E South America, featuring a dedicated pavilion. 10 Zhejiang-based companies, including Firstack, SUPCON, Windey, Chint New Energy Technology, Rida Pump, Zhejiang Taide Car Parts, Cosin Solar, Livoltek Power, USFULL, and Solarqt, participated on-site and achieved significant results.





The smarter E South America covers four major sectors: solar energy, energy storage, power infrastructure, and energy management. It serves as a core platform for enterprises across the new energy industry chain to engage in technical exchanges and business cooperation. The exhibition attracted over 680 exhibitors from countries such as China, South Korea, Spain, and Singapore, alongside more than 60,000 professional visitors.





At the show, Zhejiang enterprises showcased diverse innovative achievements and advanced technologies. The exhibition team of Chint New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. explained in detail the whole process of customizing household photovoltaic and industrial and commercial photovoltaic smart energy solutions to the customer groups who came to learn about it. From the early feasibility study and solution implementation to the later equipment installation and operation and maintenance, potential users can experience the convenience, efficiency and flexibility of Chint's overall smart energy solution. Hangzhou Livoltek Power Co., Ltd. demonstrated a new generation of energy storage system solutions on site, and exhibited a full-scenario solution matrix covering household, industrial and commercial, and charging facilities, attracting in-depth negotiations with more than 100 Latin American energy companies. The organizing committee expressed high recognition for the Zhejiang exhibition area and welcomed Zhejiang companies to use the conference platform to accurately connect with regional market needs and provide more efficient and reliable solutions for energy transformation and sustainable development in Brazil and Latin America.





The successful holding of the 2025 Zhejiang Intermach Brazil not only showcased Zhejiang's technological innovation achievements in the fields of solar energy, wind power generation, energy storage technology and power infrastructure, helped Zhejiang companies to explore the Latin American market, but also further enhanced the international influence of the "Green Zhejiang, Smart World" brand.

