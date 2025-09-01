Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif Visits National Earthquake Simulation Center in Tianjin





ISLAMABAD, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Pakistan – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif today visited the National Earthquake Simulation Center at Tianjin University, where he praised China’s extensive use of modern technology in disaster preparedness and management.

The Prime Minister said that the advanced technologies and methodologies employed in China would prove highly beneficial for Pakistan in building a stronger disaster management framework. By drawing on Chinese expertise, Pakistan would be able to adopt more effective preventive measures and comprehensive strategies to mitigate the impact of natural calamities.

During the visit, the Prime Minister was briefed on disaster management and rescue technologies, including newly developed medical rescue vehicles and advanced tools for preventive disaster preparedness. He was also updated on ongoing collaborative initiatives under the China-Pakistan partnership, particularly within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of further strengthening projects such as the China-Pakistan Joint Lab for Disaster and Emergency Medicine, the International Medical Cooperation Center, and the China-Pakistan Friendship Hospital. Accompanying the PM, the Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar emphasized that these initiatives must be expanded to ensure deeper Pakistan-China cooperation in building resilience against natural disasters.

Referring to Pakistan’s recent floods, the Prime Minister noted that national-level relief operations are in full swing. He informed that additional aid convoys for affected families in Narowal, Sialkot, Wazirabad, Hafizabad, Chiniot, and Jhang have been dispatched by the Federal Government and handed over to the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs).

He directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to remain in close coordination with the Punjab Government and extend full cooperation to all provincial authorities. The Prime Minister reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to ensuring that relief operations for flood-affected families continue without interruption.

The visit concluded with a reaffirmation of Pakistan-China cooperation in disaster management, with both sides recognizing the need to deepen institutional partnerships and technological exchange to safeguard lives and livelihoods against future calamities.

