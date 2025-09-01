Credit Agricole Sa: Indosuez Wealth Management finalises the acquisition of Banque Thaler

Press release

Geneva / Paris, 1st September 2025

Indosuez Wealth Management finalises the acquisition of Banque Thaler

Indosuez Wealth Management, the wealth management arm of the Crédit Agricole Group, has announced that its Swiss entity has finalised the acquisition of Banque Thaler, of which it now holds 100% of the capital.

The acquisition, initially announced on 4th April 2025, has received approval from the relevant regulatory authorities. This transaction is fully aligned with Indosuez Wealth Management's growth strategy, strengthening its position in the Swiss market, where the bank has been present since 1876. The legal merger of the two entities is expected to take place by the end of 2025.

Clients of Banque Thaler will benefit from an expanded range of products and expertise, the Group’s stability, its international network, as well as capabilities in wealth advisory and structuring, financing, corporate finance, fund servicing, and asset management.

Jacques Prost, Chief Executive Officer of Indosuez Wealth Management, stated: “With Banque Thaler, we are strengthening our position in a key market and reaffirming our role as a major player in wealth management in Europe. This acquisition is part of our strategy: to remain close to our clients through agile local teams and one of the most comprehensive service offerings on the market, accessible wherever they are.”

Marc-André Poirier, Chief Executive Officer of Indosuez in Switzerland, added: “This partnership marks an important milestone for the bank, paving the way for a new dynamic of growth and opportunities in Switzerland.”

The impact on Crédit Agricole S.A.’s CET1 ratio will be limited.

About Indosuez Wealth Management

Indosuez Wealth Management is the global wealth management brand of the Crédit Agricole Group, the world’s 10th largest bank by balance sheet (The Banker 2025).

For over 150 years, Indosuez Wealth Management has been helping major private clients, families, entrepreneurs and professional investors to manage their private and professional assets. The bank offers a customised approach enabling each of its clients to preserve and develop their wealth in line with their aspirations. Its teams offer a continuum of services and products including Advisory & Financing, Investment Solutions, Fund Servicing & Technology and Banking Solutions.

Indosuez Wealth Management employs more than 4,300 people in 15 territories around the world: in Europe (Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, Monaco, Spain and Switzerland), Asia-Pacific (Hong Kong SAR, New Caledonia and Singapore), and the Middle East (Abu Dhabi, Dubai).

With €215 billion in client assets at the end of December 2024, Indosuez Wealth Management is one of Europe’s leading wealth management companies.

Find out more at https://ca-indosuez.com/

About Indosuez in Switzerland

Indosuez Wealth Management is one of Switzerland’s leading financial institutions and is now one of the country’s top three foreign banks.

The bank in Switzerland handles wealth management, transactional commodity financing and commercial banking. Its roots date back to 1876, when it was established in Geneva. Its teams include more than 800 specialists based in Geneva, Lugano and Zurich, as well as in Asia (Hong Kong and Singapore) and in the Middle East (Abu Dhabi and Dubai). They combine their knowledge of the local environment with the extensive expertise and scope for action of the global network of Indosuez, Crédit Agricole CIB and the Crédit Agricole Group.

The Swiss platform is in charge of developing Indosuez Wealth Management’s activities in Switzerland, the Middle East and Asia.

Find out more at www.ca-indosuez.com and at https://switzerland.ca-indosuez.com/

About Banque Thaler

Banque Thaler is a Swiss wealth management bank that became independent in 1999. Throughout its existence, it has stood out for its focus on a targeted client base and on its discretionary management services. Serving families and entrepreneurs, its management is based on dynamic asset allocation by integrating solid expertise in selecting alternative funds and private equity. The bank has offices in Geneva and Zurich.

https://banquethaler.ch/

