



DÉKUPLE REPORTS GROWTH IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2025, DRIVEN BY DIGITAL MARKETING AND INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION

Net sales: €117.4M (+12,3%)

Net revenue: €88.3M (+5,8%) with digital marketing as the strategic growth driver (+16.1%)

Paris, September 1, 2025 (8:00 a.m.) - The DÉKUPLE Group, a European leader in data marketing and communication, is reporting its net sales for the first half of 2025.

Bertrand Laurioz, Chairman and CEO: “The first half of 2025 confirms the strength of our multi-expertise model and the relevance of our strategy. In a highly challenging economic environment, DÉKUPLE delivered robust growth, fueled by the momentum of Digital Marketing and the international expansion of our activities.

Net sales grew by +12.3% to €117.4m, while net revenue rose by +5.8% to €88.3m.

Our digital marketing operations, which now represent nearly 70% of total net sales, recorded +16.1% growth in net revenue, supported by the successful integration of new expertise, the international rollout of our offerings, the deployment of our proprietary technology and data marketing solutions, and our leadership in AI applied to marketing.

Our Magazines and Insurance businesses continue to adapt to their respective markets. In the press sector, despite a market downturn, we are reinforcing the recurrence of our revenues through targeted customer acquisition and new offerings launches; in affinity insurance, our AI-enhanced programs are strengthening policyholder retention.

Backed by the talent of our 1,200 employees, our innovation capabilities, and our solid financial foundation, DÉKUPLE approaches the second half of the year with confidence, pursuing profitable and selective growth both in France and internationally.”

FIRST-HALF KEY FIGURES

In the first half of 2025, the DÉKUPLE Group reported net sales1 of €117.4m, up +12,3% compared to the same period in 2024.

€m H1 2025 H1 2024 Change Digital Marketing 81.7 66.4 +23.0% Magazines 31.8 34.1 -6.9% Insurance 3.9 4.0 -1.8% Net sales 117.4 104.6 +12.3%

The Group’s net revenue2 came to €88,3m, up +5,8%, driven by strong Digital Marketing performance.

€m H1 2025 H1 2024 Change Digital Marketing 52.6 45.3 +16.1% Magazines 31.8 34.1 -6.9% Insurance 3.9 4.0 -1.8% Net revenue 88.3 83.5 +5.8%

NET REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHICAL AREA

Net revenue in France reached €78.2m, down slightly by -2.9% on a reported basis and -5.3% on an organic basis. This includes a scope effect3 of €1.9m from the integration of Ereferer (June 2024), an innovative automated netlinking platform acquired by the subsidiary Rocket Marketing, and Coup de Poing (October 2024), a recognized B2B customer loyalty agency, as well as the deconsolidation of Grand Mercredi.

International net revenue grew +245.3% (+7.2% organically), reflecting a scope effect of €7.0m from the acquisitions of the communications agency GUD.Berlin in Germany (October 2024), the creative agency Selmore and the digital agency DotControl in the Netherlands (December 2024), and the creative agency After in Spain (May 2025).

€m H1 2025 H1 2024 Change France 78.2 80.5 -2.9% International 10.1 2.9 +245.3% Net revenue 88.3 83.5 +5.8%

DIGITAL MARKETING: GROWTH DRIVER AND INTERNATIONAL LEVER

Digital Marketing generated €52.6m in net revenue, up +16.1%, including €8.9m from acquisitions completed in France and abroad over the past 12 months. On a like-for-like basis, the limited decline of -3.6% highlights the resilience of these operations in a challenging economic environment.

Consulting and Technology : Net revenue for Converteo, a key player in data and digital strategy consulting, totaled €22.6m (-3.5%). Activity slowed early in the year due to delayed client decision-making but showed progressive recovery in the second quarter. With 400 consultants across Europe and North America, Converteo supports leading brands on data, digital, and AI transformation projects.





Agencies and Solutions: Net revenue reached €30.0m, up +37.2%, including a €8.9m scope effect. On a like-for-like basis, the -3.7% decline reflects deferred marketing investments in continental Europe, partially offset by strong growth in the Group's technology solutions and ongoing international expansion.





€m H1 2025 H1 2024 Change Consulting and Technology 22.6 23.5 -3.5% Agencies and Solutions 30.0 21.8 +37.2% Net revenue - Digital Marketing 52.6 45.3 +16.1%

MAGAZINES: CONTINUED INVESTMENT AND SELECTIVITY

In a declining press market, the Magazines business recorded a net revenue of €31.8m (-6.9%) with a gross sales volume4 of €86.5m (-5.1%). The open-ended active subscription portfolio stood at 1.788 million as of June 30, 2025 (-5.9%). The Group continues to invest commercially with a targeted focus on the most profitable customer segments, optimized campaigns, and new offerings and partnerships. These actions are reinforcing recurring revenues and strengthening the Group’s positioning with publishers.

INSURANCE: STABILITY AND DATA-DRIVEN INNOVATION

Net revenue for DÉKUPLE Assurance, the Group’s affinity insurance brokerage leveraging data marketing, totaled €3.9m (-1.8%). After a first quarter impacted by seasonal trends, the second quarter delivered a rebound in sales and good portfolio yields, supported by innovative AI-driven marketing programs, particularly in health insurance, enhancing policyholder loyalty.

OUTLOOK

Despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, DÉKUPLE remains on track for profitable growth. Backed by a solid financial structure, the Group continues to invest in its recurring businesses (Magazines, Insurance) while accelerating the expansion of its Digital Marketing segment through innovation and targeted acquisitions. The integration of recently acquired companies will enable the Group to generate commercial synergies and optimize costs. The Group remains actively looking for new opportunities in France and abroad to support its strategy of European leadership in communication and data marketing.

About DÉKUPLE

DÉKUPLE is a European leader for data marketing and communication. Its expert capabilities combining consulting, creativity, data and technology enable it to support brands with the transformation of their marketing to drive their business performance. The Group designs and implements client acquisition, loyalty and relationship management solutions for its partners and clients across all distribution channels. The Group works with more than 500 brands, from major groups to mid-market firms, in Europe and around the world. Founded in 1972, DÉKUPLE recorded net sales of €218m in 2024. Present in Europe, North America and China, the Group employs more than 1,200 people guided by its core values: a conquering spirit, respect and collaboration. DÉKUPLE is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris – Compartment C. ISIN: FR0000062978 – DKUPL.

www.dekuple.com

1 Net sales (determined in line with the French professional status for subscription sales) only include the amount of remuneration paid by magazine publishers; for subscription sales, net sales therefore correspond to a net revenue (formerly gross margin), deducting the cost of magazines sold from the amount of sales recorded. For acquisition and management commissions linked to sales of insurance policies, net sales comprise current and future commissions issued, acquired by the accounting reporting date, net of cancellations.

2 For the digital marketing business, the net revenue (formerly gross margin) represents the total amount of net sales (total invoices issued: fees, commissions and purchases charged back to customers) less the total amount of costs for external purchases made on behalf of customers. It is equal to net sales for the magazine and insurance business lines.

3 The scope effect is calculated (i) by eliminating the net revenue of companies acquired during the period or the comparable period and (ii) by eliminating the net revenue of companies sold during the period or the comparable period. As a result, the like-for-like business does not take into account this scope effect for the period concerned.

4 Gross sales volume represents the value of subscriptions sold.

