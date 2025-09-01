Planisware initiates a share buyback program worth €10 million to cover future share based compensation plans

Planisware initiates a share buyback program

Paris, France, September 1st, 2025 – Planisware, a leading provider of B2B AI powered SaaS platforms serving the rapidly growing Project Economy, announces the launch of a share buyback program under the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 19, 2025 (17th resolution), in order to proceed, by December 31, 2025 at the latest, with the repurchase of Planisware shares on Euronext Paris for a maximum amount of €10 million.

In this context, Planisware has awarded a share buyback mandate to an investment services provider (Rothschild Martin Maurel), which will execute its purchase decisions independently of Planisware. The buybacks will be carried out subject to market conditions and in accordance with applicable regulations, in particular Articles 241-1 to 241-7 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) and Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse.

Repurchased shares are intended to be used to cover future share based compensation plans allocated to employees and corporate officers of the Group, thereby avoiding dilution for existing shareholders in the absence of newly issued shares allocated under such plans.

A description of the main characteristics of the share buyback program has been posted on the Planisware website (https://planisware.com/) on the “Regulated Information” page of the “Investors” section.

It is specified that, in accordance with applicable regulations, the liquidity contract entered into between the Company and Rothschild Martin Maurel on May 13, 2024 (as described in this description) will not be suspended during the term of the aforementioned share buyback mandate.

