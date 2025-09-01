Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 35 2025

The share repurchase programme runs as from 26 February 2025 and up to and including 30 January 2026 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2.25 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 3/2025 of 26 February 2025. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 1,768,745 590.66 1,044,719,906 25 August 2025 19,873 710.83 14,126,235 26 August 2025 19,191 700.75 13,448,112 27 August 2025 19,709 693.13 13,660,907 28 August 2025 19,711 691.72 13,634,495 29 August 2025 7,606 686.28 5,219,830 Accumulated under the programme 1,854,835 595.64 1,104,809,485

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,854,835 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.02% of the share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.



Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

