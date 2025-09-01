Bayport Intermediate Holdco PLC provides an update on Bayport Colombia transaction and the written procedure for its outstanding Subordinated Secured Floating Rate Social Notes

 | Source: Bayport Intermediate Holdco PLC Bayport Intermediate Holdco PLC

Bayport Intermediate Holdco PLC provides and update on Bayport Colombia transaction and the written procedure for its outstanding Subordinated Secured  Floating Rate Social Notes

Attachments


Attachments

Project Blue - BIH Cleansing Only Announcement Project Blue - BIH Cleansing Only Announcement

Recommended Reading