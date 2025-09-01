CXM strengthens its presence in Latin America and secures four prestigious recognitions in 2025

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CXM Group, a leading global broker with an STP/ECN model and over a decade of experience in international markets, announces the consolidation of its operations in Latin America, providing traders and investors in the region with a first-class environment, advanced technology, and highly competitive conditions.

Founded in 2015 by a global team of financial market veterans, CXM has successfully expanded its institutional business model into a comprehensive offering for both retail and professional traders, featuring tailored liquidity, spreads starting from zero pips, unlimited leverage, negative balance protection, and ultra-fast execution. The company operates under strict regulatory frameworks and remains firmly committed to safeguarding client funds through insurance coverage of up to USD 5 million provided by Lloyd’s Syndicate Group.

In 2025, CXM has been recognized with four major industry awards that reinforce its leadership:

Best ECN Forex Broker – LATAM: Wealth Expo Ecuador 2025

Wealth Expo Ecuador 2025 Fastest Growing Broker – LATAM: Money Expo Colombia 2025

Money Expo Colombia 2025 Most Transparent Broker – LATAM: Wealth Expo Peru 2025

Wealth Expo Peru 2025 Best Partnership Program – LATAM: Money Expo Chile 2025

“These recognitions not only validate our commitment to transparency and operational excellence but also the trust that traders and investors place in CXM,” said Jorge Cuevas, Marketing Director at CXM LATAM. “Latin America is a key region in our expansion strategy, and we are here to deliver the best tools, education, and support to our clients,” added Andrés Nacimba, Head of Sales at CXM LATAM.

CXM is targeting robust regional expansion through its offices in Mexico, with a focus on Colombia, Argentina, Ecuador, Brazil, and Peru. Its operations across Latin America are backed by CXM Group at the global level, positioned as an STP-ECN broker with ultra-fast execution and the most competitive trading conditions for gold.

Traders in the region have access to leading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, advanced copy trading and PAMM solutions, and more than 250 financial instruments, including currencies, precious metals, indices, energies, international stocks, and cryptocurrencies.

The company complements its offering with a strong Introducing Broker (IB) program, customized partnership conditions, market analysis tools such as Trading Central, and a calendar of events and training sessions focused on financial education.

About CXM Group

CXM Group is a global B2B and B2C broker with a presence in multiple markets, recognized for its technological innovation, high-quality liquidity, and superior trading conditions. With regulated operations across various jurisdictions and a client-centric approach, CXM continues to expand its global footprint with the mission of providing a transparent, secure, and profitable trading environment.

