



HEINEKEN President Americas Marc Busain to step down

Successor to be announced in due course

Amsterdam, 1 September 2025 - Heineken N.V. (HEINEKEN) today announces Marc Busain, President Americas, will be leaving HEINEKEN as per 1 October 2025, following his appointment as CEO of LIPTON Teas and Infusions.

Marc has enjoyed a successful career at HEINEKEN spanning over 30 years across Europe, Africa, and the Americas. For the past 10 years he has been President Americas. He began his journey in 1995, initially holding several roles in Finance before transitioning into General Management in 2003. Marc went on to serve as Managing Director in Burundi, Egypt, France, and Mexico. In each of these roles, he transformed our business and consistently delivered strong results.

In 2015, Marc was appointed President Americas and became a member of the Executive Team. Over the past decade, he has been a trusted colleague and a key contributor to HEINEKEN's global success. Under his leadership, the Americas region doubled its revenue, operating profit, and net profit. Both Mexico and Brazil emerged as solid profit contributors, playing a vital role in the region’s overall performance. Marc was instrumental in the acquisition of Brazil Kirin and its integration with our Brazilian operations, which is now our largest market for both Heineken® and Amstel, and a significant profit driver. He also led major transformations in supply chain efficiency, revenue management, and the deployment of AI-driven sales tools. Premiumisation and the rapid expansion of Heineken® 0.0 were key pillars of growth under his leadership. During his tenure, the Americas footprint expanded into Jamaica, Ecuador, Peru, the USA (Lagunitas), and Belize (JV).

HEINEKEN Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer, Dolf van den Brink:

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Marc for his exceptional contributions to HEINEKEN over the past 30 years, and especially for his leadership of the Americas region and his role as a valued member of the Executive Team over the last decade. This is a natural moment for Marc to take the next step in his career, and I am genuinely pleased for him. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy in the Americas, where he cultivated a winning culture rooted in trust and empowerment. As a leader, Marc stood out for his commitment to building strong teams and nurturing talent, often mentoring first-time General Managers who have gone on to become key leaders within HEINEKEN. I wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

