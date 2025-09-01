PRESS RELEASE

September 1st, 2025

RENAULT GROUP STRENGTHENS LEADERSHIP AND ORGANISATION TO ACCELERATE EXECUTION

Boulogne-Billancourt, September 1st, 2025 – Following his appointment on July 31st, Renault Group’s new CEO, François Provost, announces a series of executive moves and organisational updates, effective immediately.

“To meet the challenges ahead, we need an organisation that decides faster, executes smarter and stays closer to our customers. Today’s leadership changes bring together talented executives with deep industry knowledge, strong expertise and, above all, the internal credibility to make a difference,” said François Provost, CEO of Renault Group.

Brand and growth: leveraging synergies to drive expansion



Fabrice Cambolive is appointed in a newly created role of Chief Growth Officer, in addition to his role as CEO of Renault brand. He remains a member of the Leadership Team.

In this position, Fabrice Cambolive will oversee both Renault and Dacia brands, ensuring a unified strategic approach and maximizing revenue across markets. This will allow Renault Group to fully leverage the benefits of each brand’s identity and market positioning, while still maintaining a brand-based organization at a National Sales Company (NSC) level.

Fabrice Cambolive will also lead the Group’s international development, with priority markets being identified in India, Latin America and Korea.

He will also be charged with delivering seamless customer experience across digital, marketing, the dealer network, after-sales, Renault Group owned-retail, in close connection with financial services.

At Dacia, Katrin Adt is appointed CEO. She will report to the new Chief Growth Officer and joins the Leadership Team. She succeeds Denis Le Vot, who has chosen to leave the company.





Engineering: accelerating innovation and execution



Philippe Brunet is appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO), joining the Leadership Team. He will manage engineering for both Renault Group and Ampere.

The unique CTO role has been created to accelerate innovation and development execution, and improve coordination with Product Planning, Quality, Procurement, Manufacturing and Supply Chain. Building on his successful tenure in the Group, where he notably reinforced electrification (E-Tech technologies), the EV value chain and shortened development timelines with the Twingo and batteries projects, Philippe Brunet will steer the next stage of Renault Group’s engineering transformation.

He succeeds Philippe Krief, who remains CEO of Alpine and a member of the Leadership Team, fully dedicated to shaping Alpine’s future range and brand development.





Procurement: pursuing transformation

At the same time, Anthony Plouvier, previously VP Procurement Strategy and Transformation, is appointed Chief Procurement Officer, succeeding François Provost. He also joins the Leadership Team. With 20 years of procurement experience in France, Türkiye and Japan, and missions in cost optimization across Engineering and Manufacturing, he will drive the transformation of procurement, enhancing competitiveness while deepening partnerships with suppliers.

Supply Chain, Manufacturing and Quality: integrated under one leadership



Thierry Charvet expands his scope to include Supply Chain, in addition to his current role as Head of Industry and Quality. He remains a member of the Leadership Team.





Human Resources: putting people first

Claire Fanget, previously Head of HR for the Renault brand, is appointed Chief People & Organisation Officer, succeeding Bruno Laforge, who leaves the company. She joins the Leadership Team. With broad HR experience (manufacturing, sales, Alliance, regions and brands), she will support the Group’s transformation. Her priorities will be to adapt skills and resources to the industry’s new needs, and to further develop managerial excellence.

Communication, Partnership & Public Affairs: ensuring continuity



Christian Stein, Chief Communications Officer, becomes a member of the Leadership Team.

As Group CEO, François Provost will continue to oversee Partnerships and Public Affairs.

The full composition of the Leadership Team can be found on this link.

