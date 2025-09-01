Poland Construction Industry Report 2025 | Output to Grow by 2.4% this Year, Driven by Flood Recovery, Tourism, and Energy & Infrastructure Investments - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The analyst expects the Polish construction industry to grow by 2.4% in 2025, supported by investments in developing flood-affected areas, and a rise in tourism activities, coupled with a robust investment in the energy and infrastructure sector.

In April 2025, the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) approved a loan of PLN881.2 million ($217.9 million) to support the country in rebuilding the flood-affected areas, which were destroyed during the late September 2024 floods. Moreover, in March 2025, the European Commission (EC) announced that its plan to provide a loan of PLN105.8 billion ($26.2 billion) to Poland for constructing 800km of fort walls, which is anticipated to be completed by 2028.

However, higher budget deficit, recent US tariff impositions, rising trade deficit, mounting debt, falling residential permits, higher inflation, and lower construction activities are expected to pose a downside risk for the construction industry over the short to medium term. According to the Statistics Poland (GUS), the total number of residential building permits issued fell by 11.6% YoY in Q1 2025, while the total number of residential buildings on which construction started fell by 7.3% YoY in Q1 2025. According to the Central Bank of Poland, inflation stood at 4.3% in April 2025, which is above the Bank's target of reaching 2.5% by 2026.



The construction industry is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 4% from 2026 to 2029, supported by government investments in transportation and energy infrastructure in line with the government aims to increase the share of renewables in electricity production, with targets of 56% by 2030, up from 16.5% in 2023.

The government also aims to reach the total installed capacity in renewable energy in electricity generation to 25GW by 2030. Of this, 5.9GW of offshore wind energy, 9GW of nuclear energy, 9.1GW of solar and hydrogen energy will be installed by 2030



