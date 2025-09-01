Brazil Construction Industry Report 2025 | Output to Grow at an AAGR of 4% During 2026-2029, Supported by Investments in Renewable Energy Projects

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Brazil is expected to grow by 2.5% in real terms in 2025, supported by investment in the industrial, residential, and energy sectors.

According to a survey conducted by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI) in June 2025, infrastructure investment in the country is expected to reach BRL277.9 billion ($51.3 billion) in 2025 - equivalent to 2.2% of GDP. In April 2025, the government provided an update on the New Growth Acceleration Program (PAC), which entails 23,000 projects.

Of the total, 48.6% of projects are in the preparatory stage - which includes contracting, studies, engineering projects, and/or environmental licensing stages - while 22.5% are in the execution phase, followed by 12.3% in the bidding phase. Under PAC, the government will spend BRL500 billion ($92.3 billion) by 2026, in a bid to complete all of PAC's planned projects by that year.



Nevertheless, The analyst expects the Brazilian construction industry to record average annual growth of 4% from 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in renewable energy projects, in line with the government's plan to increase the share of renewable energy in the total energy mix from 16% in 2021 to 45% by 2030.

To support the green transition, in May 2025, the government announced an allocation of BRL10 billion ($1.8 billion) to support green projects, including hydrogen. These funds will be made available as support to the projects with an investment exceeding BRL10 million ($1.8 million), and projects applying for these funds must submit their application by September 2025. Growth over the forecast period will also be supported by investment in the transport and water infrastructure projects

