Panama Construction Industry Report 2025 | Output to Record an AAGR of 5.2% During 2026-2029, Driven by Investment in Transportation, Energy, and Water, As Well As Long-term Strategic Planning

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Panama Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Panama is estimated to have recorded real growth of 2.9% in 2025, supported by continued investment in infrastructure, commercial, residential, transportation, sanitation, and energy construction projects.

Despite ongoing political and fiscal headwinds, international geopolitical interests in Panama's canal infrastructure is propping up their construction market, while regional counterparts continue to grapple to access necessary funding. In March 2025, Miro Group - the local real estate service provider - announced a commitment of $200 million and presented the Santa Fe Project to be undertaken in Chiriqui.

Multiple projects will be undertaken as a part of the Santa Fe Project, some of which includes the construction of a train line from David to Panama City, construction of residential buildings over 15ha and commercial projects over 5ha. This project will be developed in phases with 80% targeted to be completed by 2040.



Over the remainder of the forecasted period, Panamanian construction output is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 5.2% from 2026 to 2029, driven by investment in transportation, energy, and water infrastructure, as well as long-term strategic planning under the Mobility and Logistics Master Plan 2035. In March 2025, Panama announced the Regional Master Plan for Mobility and Logistics 2035.

This plan focuses on improving the country's infrastructure strategy and implementing joint projects with Central American neighbors and global partners to boost trade and investment, with initiatives including the Customs Logistics Integration Program (STACK), expansion of the Beach Corridor, construction of the Fourth Bridge over the Panama Canal, and other major road initiatives; all part of the Master Plan.



Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Panama, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Latest news and developments



4 Project analytics



5 Construction Market Data



6 Risk Profile



7 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a7qw6c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.