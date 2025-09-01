US and Key States Construction Industry Report 2025 | Output to Grow at an AAGR of 1.9% During 2026-2029, Supported by Investments in the Transportation, Data Center, Housing, and Manufacturing

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US and Key States Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The analyst expects growth in the US' construction industry to slow sharply in 2025, growing only 1%, in real terms, compared with 6.5% in 2024. This growth rate decline comes following low homebuilders' sentiment and weak investor confidence, amid rising construction input prices, and increasing project delays.

The imposition of 'retaliatory' tariffs on imports by the US on its global trading partners have resulted in price hikes on key building materials such as steel, lumber and aluminium, lowering project viability for firms and causing them to re-think strategic investments. According to the US Census Bureau, the price index of new single-family homes currently under construction, rose by 4.2% year-on-year (YoY) during January-April 2025, this comes after an annual rise of 2.2% annually in 2024.

As a result, this has slowed residential output due to low housing demand, with the overall number of new housing permits granted during the initial first four months of 2025 decreasing by 3.5% YoY. This has also been accompanied by a 1.6% YoY reduction in new housing construction commenced.



The industry is expected to register an average annual growth of 1.9% from 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in the transportation, data center construction, housing, and manufacturing projects. One key development came in June 2025, when the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) allocated $4.9 billion in grant funding as part of the Bridge Investment Program.

The program aims to enhance further development of bridge projects across the country, along with $500 million more funds to replace and repair existing bridges. Overall, this initiative is expected to benefit approximately 42,000 bridges. In the same month, the FHWA also provided $500 million in grants to repair and replace aging bridges in 18 rural states in 2025, as part of the Competitive Highway Bridge Program (CHBP).



