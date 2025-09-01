Yuki Launches Yuki Optimization Platform, a Snowflake Native App, on Snowflake Marketplace

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yuki today announced the launch of the Yuki Optimization Platform , available as a Snowflake Native App on Snowflake Marketplace. The solution enables joint customers to streamline compute operations, automate warehouse scaling, and improve workload efficiency – all securely within their own Snowflake environment.

The Yuki Optimization Platform simplifies warehouse operations by dynamically adjusting compute resources in near real time. With built-in automation, the platform enables data teams to maintain consistent performance, optimize resource usage, and reduce operational overhead without modifying queries or changing infrastructure.

“Snowflake continues to be the platform of choice for modern data workloads, and Yuki helps organizations scale with confidence,” said Ido Arieli Noga, CEO of Yuki. “By automating warehouse operations and improving workload efficiency, Yuki enables teams to take on more advanced Cortex AI use cases without needing to worry about resource bottlenecks or cost unpredictability.”

The Snowflake Native App Framework enables developers like Yuki to build and deploy applications directly inside customers’ Snowflake accounts, where data remains governed, secure, and never has to move. With this integration, Yuki delivers its full optimization engine inside each customer's Snowflake instance, enabling faster time to value and simplifying governance.

"Yuki empowers our joint customers to unlock greater value from their Snowflake investment, enabling them to confidently build new use cases at scale,” said Ryan Lieber, Startup Program Director, EMEA & APJ at Snowflake. “We're excited to have Yuki in our startup program to help more customers innovate on the AI Data Cloud."

Joint customers can now discover and deploy the Yuki Optimization Platform directly from Snowflake Marketplace, allowing them to unlock more efficiency, scale operations confidently, and accelerate use cases like AI, analytics, and data applications, all without data movement or added integration overhead.

The Yuki Optimization Platform, powered by Snowflake, is available today on the Snowflake Marketplace.

About Yuki

Yuki is a real-time optimization platform for Snowflake environments. Designed for high-scale data teams, Yuki automates warehouse operations and improves performance consistency without code changes or complex integration. Learn more at www.yukidata.com

Contact

Perry Tapiero, Public Relations

pr@yukidata.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c49ffb5a-95d3-43a5-a398-4baba8cf5c22