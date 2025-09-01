Festi hf.: Buyback program week 35

In week 35 2025, Festi purchased in total 170,000 own shares for total amount of 50,595,000 ISK as follows:

WeekDateTimePurchased sharesShare pricePurchase price
3525.8.202513:16:5840.000301,0012.040.000
3526.8.202513:54:4640.000299,0011.960.000
3527.8.202510:10:3130.000297,008.910.000
3528.8.202513:47:3330.000296,508.895.000
3529.8.202510:28:2930.000293,008.790.000
   170.000 50.595.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 1,561,226 own shares or 0.5% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,485,000 own shares for 443,670,000 ISK and holds today 1,731,226 own shares or 0.55% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 27 June 2025 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 800 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).


