Festi hf.: Buyback program week 35

In week 35 2025, Festi purchased in total 170,000 own shares for total amount of 50,595,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|35
|25.8.2025
|13:16:58
|40.000
|301,00
|12.040.000
|35
|26.8.2025
|13:54:46
|40.000
|299,00
|11.960.000
|35
|27.8.2025
|10:10:31
|30.000
|297,00
|8.910.000
|35
|28.8.2025
|13:47:33
|30.000
|296,50
|8.895.000
|35
|29.8.2025
|10:28:29
|30.000
|293,00
|8.790.000
|170.000
|50.595.000
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 1,561,226 own shares or 0.5% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,485,000 own shares for 443,670,000 ISK and holds today 1,731,226 own shares or 0.55% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 27 June 2025 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 800 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).