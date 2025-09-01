Festi hf.: Buyback program week 35

In week 35 2025, Festi purchased in total 170,000 own shares for total amount of 50,595,000 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price 35 25.8.2025 13:16:58 40.000 301,00 12.040.000 35 26.8.2025 13:54:46 40.000 299,00 11.960.000 35 27.8.2025 10:10:31 30.000 297,00 8.910.000 35 28.8.2025 13:47:33 30.000 296,50 8.895.000 35 29.8.2025 10:28:29 30.000 293,00 8.790.000 170.000 50.595.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 1,561,226 own shares or 0.5% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,485,000 own shares for 443,670,000 ISK and holds today 1,731,226 own shares or 0.55% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 27 June 2025 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 800 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).