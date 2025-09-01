Spine and Orthopedic Device Market Intelligence Research Subscription

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "iData Research Subscription Model - Spine and Orthopedic Device Market Intelligence" subscription has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Subscribers receive access to exclusive insights and are able to diversify their purchasing power across a variety of services based on their changing year-to-year requirement.

A flexible, value-rich offering tailored for medical device professionals:

Access market reports , MedSKU brand-level analytics , Procedure Tracker insights , healthcare panel surveys , and custom consulting services .

, , , , and . Subscribers benefit from automatic updates on any acquired reports and the flexibility to upgrade their plan.

Key Features & Benefits

Customized Access : Mix and match research, analytics, and consulting services - ideal for evolving business needs.

: Mix and match research, analytics, and consulting services - ideal for evolving business needs. Seamless Updates : Stay current with automatic updates on reports you've acquired - ensuring you're always armed with the latest data.

: Stay current with automatic updates on reports you've acquired - ensuring you're always armed with the latest data. Global Reach: Services are available in up to 60 languages.

Coverage Areas

Subscribers gain access to in-depth research across key segments of orthopedic and spine markets, including:

Spinal devices like cervical and thoracolumbar fixation, motion preservation, interbody fusion, vertebral compression fracture treatments, and spinal surgery instruments.

Orthopedic biomaterials such as bone graft substitutes, growth factors, cell therapies, and hyaluronic acid viscosupplementation.

Trauma devices including plates, screws, intramedullary nails, bone pins, growth stimulation devices.

Minimally invasive spine surgery instrumentation (e.g., MIS interbody, pedicle, and fixation devices).

Small bone and joint devices like shoulder, elbow, hand, wrist, foot, and ankle instruments.

Large joint and related products (hip, knee, bone cement).

Detailed procedure analytics for identifying high-value sales targets.

Subscription Details:

Market Reports: Research identifying the latest technologies, trends, and treatments shaping the future of the industry

Research identifying the latest technologies, trends, and treatments shaping the future of the industry MedSKU Analysis: A brand and SKU-level service analyzing competitor sales data to revolutionize your device pricing and market strategy.

A brand and SKU-level service analyzing competitor sales data to revolutionize your device pricing and market strategy. Procedure Tracker : A physician-level tracking service providing you with data on medical procedures to help spot high-value clients and develop prioritized lists of sales leads

: A physician-level tracking service providing you with data on medical procedures to help spot high-value clients and develop prioritized lists of sales leads Market Surveys: Healthcare panel surveys featuring invaluable customer insights to guide your brand positioning

Healthcare panel surveys featuring invaluable customer insights to guide your brand positioning Custom Consulting: A unique service, completely designed, refined, and driven by you to identify the exact data and insight you require

DIFFERENT LANGUAGES

Translation available for up to 60 languages.

What Clients Say

"iData provided outstanding service. Custom proposals were received in a timely manner and we appreciate their follow up with us to answer questions."

- Karl Storz

"The type of research they provide should be part of all new product development efforts."

- Aurora Spine

Key Topics Covered:

Spinal Implant Reports

Cervical Fixation

Thoracolumbar Fixation

Interbody Fusion

Motion Preservation

Vetebral Compression Fracture

Electrical Stimulation

Spinal Surgery Instrumentation

Orthopedic Biomaterials Markets

Bone Graft Substitute

Orthopedic Growth Factor

Cell Therapy

Hyaluronic Acid Viscosupplementation

Cartilage Repair

Orthopedic Trauma Device Markets

Plate and Screw

Bioabsorbable Fixation

Intramedullary Nail

Cannulated Screw

Intramedullary Hip Screw

Conventional Hip Screw

Staple Fixation

Bone Pin

External Fixation

Bone Growth Stimulation

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Markets

MIS Interbody Device



MIS Pedicle Screw

Spinous Process Fixation

Spine Endoscope

Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery Instrumentation

Facet Fixation

SI Joint Fusion

Small Bone and Joint Devices Markets

Shoulder Reconstruction Devices

Elbow Repair Devices

Hand and Wrist Devices

Foot and Ankle Devices

Large Joint Devices Markets

Hip Replacement

Knee Replacement

Bone Cement

IN-DEPTH PROCEDURE NUMBERS

Data that helps identify high-value clients and prioritize sales leads across global markets.

