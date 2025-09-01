India Adhesives Market Report 2025-2030 | Rapid Urbanization Fuels Demand, Sustainable and Smart Adhesives Redefine Manufacturing Standards

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adhesives Market in India (2025 - 2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The adhesive market in India was valued at INR 245.67 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach INR 360.86 Bn by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.98% during the 2025 - 2030 period.



India's adhesives market is poised for robust growth between 2025 and 2030, driven by expanding industrial applications and rapid infrastructure development. With increasing demand from packaging, automotive, construction, and furniture sectors, the market is witnessing a shift toward eco-friendly and high-performance adhesive technologies. As industries modernize and consumer preferences evolve, adhesives are becoming critical components across diverse manufacturing ecosystems.



Market insights:



India's adhesives market is backed by demand from packaging, automotive, construction, and consumer goods industries. In particular, the packaging industry is emerging as a major consumer, driven by e-commerce and FMCG expansion. Water-based adhesives are gaining traction due to their lower environmental impact, while hot-melt adhesives are favoured for their fast-curing times. The southern and western regions of India, with strong industrial bases and infrastructure investments, are leading in consumption.

Furthermore, the "Make in India" initiative and increasing export activities are encouraging domestic manufacturing and innovation in adhesive formulations. Technological advancements, including smart adhesives and bio-based alternatives, are also redefining product standards and expanding application possibilities.



Market influencers:



Drivers of the adhesives market in India include growing demand in end-user industries such as automotive, construction, packaging, textiles, and electronics. Rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and evolving retail ecosystems are creating consistent demand. The government's thrust on manufacturing and infrastructure, coupled with rising disposable incomes and consumer awareness, are expanding the need for customized adhesive solutions. Environmental regulations are pushing for greener adhesive technologies, further catalyzing innovation.



However, the market also faces challenges such as volatility in raw material prices, dependence on petrochemicals, and fragmented supply chains. Low awareness among SMEs about advanced adhesive technologies, inconsistent quality standards, and lack of skilled application professionals can hinder growth. Moreover, regulatory compliance and environmental sustainability pressures require companies to invest heavily in R&D, which may strain smaller players.



Market trends:



The adhesives market in India is witnessing several transformative trends. A significant shift toward bio-based and sustainable adhesives is emerging due to rising environmental concerns and government policies. Smart adhesives with added functionalities like temperature sensitivity, UV resistance, and self-healing properties are gaining popularity in electronics and automotive sectors. Digitalization of the value chain, including e-commerce distribution channels and online B2B platforms, is transforming procurement and supply chain efficiencies.



