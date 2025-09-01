India Sports Media Market Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Hotstar, JioCinema, Kabaddi, and Esports Redefine Content Consumption and Monetization Strategies

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Media Market in India (2025 - 2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sports media market in India is poised for significant growth between 2025 and 2030, driven by increasing digital consumption, rising investments in broadcasting rights, and the growing influence of regional and niche sports content.

The shift from traditional television to digital streaming platforms is accelerating, with fans engaging through live sports, interactive content, and fantasy gaming. Evolving monetization models, including ad-supported streaming, subscriptions, and emerging technologies like NFTs, are reshaping the industry. Companies that innovate with data-driven strategies and immersive fan experiences will be best positioned to capitalize on this dynamic and competitive market.



Market insights:



India's sports media market is evolving rapidly, driven by digital platform growth, changing consumer preferences, and innovative revenue strategies. While television remains a dominant player, digital advertising is expanding as brands tap into the rising online viewership. Advertising contributes around 50-55% of total revenue, with platforms like Hotstar, JioCinema, and YouTube seeing significant growth.

Subscription-based models from services like Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode are reshaping access to premium sports content. Sponsorships remain a key revenue source, with leagues and brands forging high-value partnerships to enhance audience engagement.



Growth opportunities:



The Indian sports media market is witnessing new growth avenues beyond cricket, with rising interest in badminton, football, and kabaddi creating diversification opportunities. The success of the Pro Kabaddi League and the global recognition of Indian badminton stars have fuelled audience engagement, encouraging broadcasters to expand their content offerings.



Additionally, the emergence of esports as a mainstream industry is transforming the media landscape, with competitive gaming tournaments drawing millions of viewers. The Indian government's recognition of esports as an official sport further accelerates its growth, attracting sponsorships and media investments. As digital platforms continue to evolve, media companies have a chance to tap into these expanding sectors, catering to a more diverse and tech-savvy audience.



Market Trends:



The Indian sports media market is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by digital advancements, strategic mergers, and the rise of sports tourism. OTT platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, and SonyLIV are reshaping sports content consumption, offering flexible, personalized viewing experiences. These platforms are expanding beyond mainstream sports into niche and regional categories while leveraging AI-powered features to enhance fan engagement.



The industry is experiencing major consolidations, highlighted by the INR 738.59 Bn Disney-Reliance merger in 2024, reinforcing their dominance in sports broadcasting. Indian conglomerates are expanding their global sports footprint, exemplified by RPSG Group's investment in Manchester Originals.

Sports tourism is also on the rise, with more Indians traveling for national and international events, boosting local economies and media visibility. Private enterprises are increasingly investing in sustainable sports tourism, recognizing its long-term economic potential. Events like the IPL continue to set attendance records, cementing India's position as a major force in the global sports industry.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market Definition and Structure



Chapter 4: Market Overview

4.1. Sports Media Market in India - An Overview

4.2. Revenue Breakdown of Indian Sports Media Market

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5: Market Influencers

5.1. Market Drivers

5.2. Market Challenges



Chapter 6: Market Opportunities

6.1. Market Growth Opportunities



Chapter 7: Market Trends

7.1. Key Market Trends



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited

Company Information

Business Description

Products/Services

Key People

Financial Snapshot

Key Ratios

Key Financial Performance Indicators

Key Business Segments

Key Geographic Segments

8.2. Dream Sports

8.3. Percept Limited

8.4. Prasar Bharati (Doordarshan)

8.5. Procam International Private Limited

8.6. Rhiti Sports Management

8.7. Sporty Solutionz

8.8. Times Internet

8.9. Jio Star (Star India Private Limited)

8.10. Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited



Chapter 9: Recent Developments



Chapter 10: Appendix

