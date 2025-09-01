India Diagnostic Imaging Device Market Analysis Report 2025-2030 | AI and Remote Diagnostics Drive Innovations, "Ultrasound and Mammography Lead

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diagnostic Imaging Device Market in India (2025 - 2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The diagnostic imaging devices market in India was valued at INR 109.80 Bn in 2024. It is expected to reach INR 154.46 Bn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of ~6.61% during 2025 - 2030

The Diagnostic Imaging Devices Market in India is poised for substantial growth between 2025 and 2030, driven by rising healthcare awareness, government investments, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. With technological advancements and expanding healthcare infrastructure, the demand for non-invasive diagnostic tools is surging. This report provides a comprehensive overview of market dynamics, segmentation, emerging trends, and growth opportunities across various imaging modalities.



India's diagnostic imaging market is expected to witness a robust CAGR from 2025 to 2030, propelled by a growing middle class, urbanization, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Rising incidences of cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and orthopedic issues have amplified the need for early and accurate diagnostics. Moreover, the shift toward value-based care and digital health initiatives are promoting the adoption of imaging technologies in both public and private healthcare sectors.



Government schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and state-level health insurance programs are improving access to diagnostic services in tier-II and tier-III cities. In addition, international collaborations and medical tourism are also encouraging hospitals and diagnostic centers to upgrade their imaging infrastructure. Increasing investments from private players and entry of global imaging technology providers are further accelerating market expansion.



The diagnostic imaging devices market in India is segmented across key modalities, each catering to specific diagnostic needs. Ultrasound machines continue to dominate due to their affordability, portability, and widespread use in obstetrics, gynecology, and general imaging. Mammography machines are seeing growing adoption in urban hospitals and diagnostic chains, driven by rising breast cancer awareness and preventive screening initiatives. PET scanners, primarily used in oncology and neurology, are expanding in use across tertiary care hospitals and research centers, especially with the rising demand for PET-CT hybrid systems.

Nuclear imaging machines, such as SPECT and SPECT/CT, are gaining traction for cardiac and neurological applications, though high costs limit broader adoption. X-ray machines remain a foundational tool in diagnostics, with digital X-rays replacing traditional systems across rural and urban settings alike. CT scan machines are witnessing increased deployment due to their rapid imaging capabilities, particularly in trauma and oncology care, with advancements in multi-slice and low-dose CT enhancing diagnostic accuracy and patient safety.



Key trends shaping the market include the integration of AI and machine learning in diagnostic imaging for faster and more accurate interpretation. Remote diagnostics and teleradiology are expanding access in underserved regions, supported by better internet connectivity and mobile health platforms. Portable and handheld imaging devices are gaining popularity, particularly for rural and emergency settings. There is also a rising focus on hybrid imaging systems like PET/CT and SPECT/CT, combining functional and anatomical imaging for comprehensive diagnostics.



