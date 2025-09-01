India Precision Tool Market Report 2025-2030 | Industry 4.0 and Automation Propel Growth

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Tool Market in India (2025 - 2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The precision tools market in India was valued at approximately INR 116.34 Bn in FY 2024 and is projected to reach INR 183.02 Bn by FY 2030, expanding at a CAGR of around 8.18% between FY 2025 and FY 2030.

Precision tools refer to high-accuracy instruments and equipment used in manufacturing, machining, and assembly processes across industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and medical devices. These tools include CNC machines, cutting tools, measuring instruments, and automated systems designed for extreme accuracy and efficiency.



India's precision tools market is driven by the increasing adoption of automation and Industry 4.0 technologies. As of 2025, the country is expected to have over 8,000 precision machining units, with more than 60% catering to the automotive and aerospace sectors. The demand for high-precision tools is also fuelled by India's growing role as a global manufacturing hub, with exports of precision-engineered components projected to surpass USD 5 Bn annually by 2030.



Market insights:



This growth is fuelled by the increasing demand for high-precision machining solutions in key industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and medical devices. The rise of Industry 4.0, automation, and advanced manufacturing techniques is further accelerating the adoption of precision tools. Additionally, government initiatives promoting local manufacturing and exports, along with increased investments in industrial infrastructure, are contributing to the market's rapid expansion.



Market trends:



The precision tools market in India is experiencing robust growth, driven by technological advancements and increasing industrial automation. A key trend is the rising adoption of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing, which has led to greater demand for CNC machines, high-precision measuring instruments, and automated machining solutions. The automotive and aerospace sectors continue to be major consumers of precision tools, with a growing shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) and lightweight materials requiring advanced machining capabilities.



Additionally, the electronics and medical device industries are expanding, further boosting demand for micro-precision tools and ultra-fine machining techniques. Government initiatives such as Make in India and production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes are encouraging domestic manufacturing, driving investments in precision engineering. Moreover, the market is witnessing an increase in R&D activities to develop cost-effective, high-accuracy tools, while global players are expanding their presence in India through strategic partnerships and local manufacturing facilities.



Growth opportunities:



The precision tools market in India presents significant growth opportunities, driven by expanding industrial sectors and advancements in manufacturing technologies. The increasing adoption of automation, robotics, and AI-driven machining solutions is creating demand for high-precision tools across industries. The electric vehicle (EV) boom is expected to fuel the need for specialized machining tools for battery components and lightweight materials. Additionally, the aerospace and defence sector is witnessing increased investments, leading to a surge in demand for precision-engineered components.



The expansion of India's electronics manufacturing ecosystem, supported by government initiatives like PLI schemes, is also opening new avenues for precision tools in semiconductor and PCB fabrication. Furthermore, the push for localization and import substitution is encouraging domestic manufacturers to invest in state-of-the-art precision engineering capabilities, while global companies are increasingly setting up manufacturing and R&D centres in India. The rise of 3D printing and additive manufacturing is another emerging trend, offering opportunities for the development of customized precision tools tailored to advanced production techniques.



