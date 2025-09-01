Smart Warehousing Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Dematic, Daifuku, and Honeywell Lead with Automation, Robotics, and AI-Driven Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Warehousing - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Smart Warehousing Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Smart Warehousing. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The analyst's '360 Quadrants' evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 28 Smart Warehousing Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



The smart warehousing market comprises technology-enabled warehouse solutions that utilize automation, robotics, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced warehouse management systems (WMS) to enhance storage, inventory control, order processing, and overall logistics operations. These systems provide real-time visibility, predictive analytics, and smooth collaboration between machines and human personnel, leading to higher efficiency, lower operational costs, and greater supply chain flexibility. As a foundational element of Industry 4.0, smart warehousing plays a vital role in meeting the needs of e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and just-in-time delivery frameworks.



A smart warehouse integrates a range of automated and interconnected technologies to build a tech-centric environment where goods and orders can be automatically received, identified, sorted, organized, and prepared for dispatch. This integration enables warehouse staff and managers to boost productivity, quality, and operational efficiency while minimizing errors and reducing reliance on manual labor. Smart warehouse systems provide enterprises with real-time operational insights, facilitating the optimization of logistics processes and enabling instant adjustments to enhance speed and performance. By streamlining operations, smart warehouses help businesses save time and money, increase profitability, and elevate customer satisfaction and experience.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Smart Warehousing companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Smart Warehousing quadrant.



Key Players



Key players in the Smart Warehousing market are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Dematic



Dematic (KION Group) is a leader in intelligent intralogistics and automation solutions. The company provides integrated software, material handling systems, and services designed to optimize warehouse operations. Dematic specializes in automated storage and retrieval systems, conveyors, and integrated software that tailors solutions to various industry demands, including retail, e-commerce, and food and beverage sectors. By leveraging these offerings, Dematic holds a significant Company Market Share and continually ranks high due to its expansive Company Product Portfolio and global presence.



Daifuku



Daifuku is a key player in the smart warehousing market, well-known for its material handling systems that are enhanced by warehouse control software tailored for manufacturing, automotive, and distribution sectors. The company heavily invests in advanced robotics and automation to ensure end-to-end smart warehousing solutions. Daifuku's focus on efficient system integration and market adaptation secures its high Company Ranking and a substantial portion of the Company Market Share.



Honeywell



Honeywell integrates robotics, AI-powered warehouse management systems, and sensors to deliver scalable warehouse automation solutions. It aims to enhance operational efficiency and predictive analytics, contributing to its strong market position and Company Ranking. Honeywell's innovative approaches in automation and comprehensive solutions reinforce its status as a market leader and influential Company Profile within the smart warehousing sector.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview and Industry Trends

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Introduction

3.2.2 Drivers

3.2.2.1 Rising Focus on Green Initiatives and Sustainability to Minimize Waste

3.2.2.2 Proliferation of Smartphones for Faster and Efficient Management of Goods

3.2.2.3 Emergence of Multi-Channel Distribution Networks

3.2.2.4 Dynamic Nature and Globalization of Supply Chain Networks

3.2.2.5 Convergence of IoT and 5G to Accelerate Warehouse Intelligence

3.2.3 Restraints

3.2.3.1 Lack of Uniform Governance Standards in Fragmented Logistics Industry

3.2.3.2 Data Security and Privacy Concerns

3.2.4 Opportunities

3.2.4.1 Adoption of AR and VR Technologies to Streamline Warehouse Operations

3.2.4.2 Rising Focus on Warehouse 4.0 to Reduce Operating Costs

3.2.4.3 Advancements in Self-Driving Vehicles and Robotics

3.2.5 Challenges

3.2.5.1 Lack of Awareness About Smart Warehousing Systems Among Small-Scale Industries

3.2.5.2 High Implementation and Maintenance Costs for SMEs

3.3 Smart Warehousing Market: Ecosystem Analysis

3.4 Supply Chain Analysis

3.5 Technology Analysis

3.5.1 Key Technologies

3.5.1.1 Voice Recognition

3.5.1.2 Computer Vision

3.5.1.3 Robotic Process Automation

3.5.1.4 Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR)

3.5.2 Adjacent Technologies

3.5.2.1 Cybersecurity

3.5.2.2 Digital Twins

3.5.2.3 3D Printing

3.5.3 Complementary Technologies

3.5.3.1 Cloud & Edge Computing

3.5.3.2 5G Networks & Connectivity

3.5.3.3 Predictive Maintenance

3.6 Patent Analysis

3.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.7.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.7.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.9 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

3.10 Impact of Generative AI on Smart Warehousing Market

3.10.1 Top Use Cases and Market Potential

3.10.1.1 Key Use Cases

3.10.2 Best Practices

3.10.2.1 Retail Industry

3.10.2.2 Automotive Industry

3.10.2.3 Pharmaceutical Infrastructure



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2022-2025

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2020-2024

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.5 Brand/Product Comparative Analysis

4.5.1 Product Comparative Analysis, by Software Vendors

4.5.1.1 Manhattan Associates (Manhattan Active Wm)

4.5.1.2 Oracle (Oracle Warehouse Management Cloud)

4.5.1.3 SAP (SAP Extended Warehouse Management - SAP Ewm)

4.5.1.4 Infor (Infor Wms)

4.5.1.5 IBM (IBM Sterling Supply Chain Suite)

4.5.2 Brand Comparative Analysis, by Automated System Vendors

4.5.2.1 Korber

4.5.2.2 ABB

4.5.2.3 Ssi Schaefer

4.5.2.4 Dematic

4.5.2.5 Honeywell

4.6 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.7.1 Stars

4.7.2 Emerging Leaders

4.7.3 Pervasive Players

4.7.4 Participants

4.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.7.5.1 Company Footprint

4.7.5.2 Region Footprint

4.7.5.2.1 Offering Footprint

4.7.5.2.2 Technology Footprint

4.7.5.2.3 Vertical Footprint

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.8.1 Progressive Companies

4.8.2 Responsive Companies

4.8.3 Dynamic Companies

4.8.4 Starting Blocks

4.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

4.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

4.9.2 Deals



5 Company Profiles

Manhattan Associates

Korber

Oracle

SAP

Dematic (Kion Group)

Psi Group

Samsung Sds

Reply

Infor

IBM

Blue Yonder

Tecsys

Generix Group

Microlistics

ABB

Microsoft

Epicor

Made4Net

Mantis

Softeon

Synergy Logistics

E2Open

Vinculum

Mecalux

Ssi Schaefer

Honeywell

Swisslog (Kuka)

Daifuku

Wareiq

Foysonis

Increff

Locus Robotics

Shiphero

Cin7 Orderhive

Easyecom

Unicommerce

Onward Robotics

Logiwa

Greyorange

Righthand Robotics

Magazino

Covariant

Attabotics

Geek+

Nomagic

Plus One Robotics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/myhzbw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.