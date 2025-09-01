Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Company Evaluation Report 2025: Philips, Medtronic, and Abbott Dominate with Advanced Devices, Global Reach, and Strategic Innovations

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) - Company Evaluation Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The analyst's '360 Quadrants' evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 21 Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



This report categorizes the market based on component, indication, end user, and region. Telehealth and remote patient monitoring (RPM) technologies contribute to cost reduction by enhancing healthcare efficiency and alleviating the workload of hospitals and medical personnel. Moreover, these technologies allow patients to receive ongoing care at home, which leads to improved health outcomes and more effective care delivery. However, differences in regulatory frameworks across regions may pose challenges to market growth, requiring careful navigation to support broader adoption of these technologies.



The remote patient monitoring (RPM) market encompasses the use of technology to track and manage patients' health conditions remotely, both outside traditional healthcare facilities and within patient settings. It utilizes devices such as wearables, sensors, and mobile apps to monitor vital signs and chronic conditions. RPM provides healthcare professionals with real-time data, enabling more informed decisions and tailored patient care.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included.



Key players in the Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) market are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Koninklijke Philips N.V.



Koninklijke Philips N.V. is a leader in the RPM market through its innovative products in healthcare and consumer lifestyle sectors. Under its Connected Care segment, Philips offers advanced patient monitoring systems that utilize real-time data to improve clinical workflows and reduce hospital readmissions. Philips's diversified technology benefits both its consumer and medical business arms, making it a dominant player globally.



Medtronic



Medtronic is renowned for its broad portfolio in the medical devices arena, leading in revenue across several fiscal years. The company continually invests in RPM innovations to track patient health metrics effectively. Medtronic's strategic growth is marked by collaborations and acquisitions, reinforcing its market leadership and enabling it to harness new opportunities across emerging markets.



Abbott



Abbott Laboratories excels in remote patient monitoring via its Diagnostic Products and Medical Devices segments, focusing on chronic disease management with advanced monitoring devices. Abbott's global operations, particularly through subsidiaries, ensure a vast market reach and robust distribution network. Its continuous innovation in healthcare solutions underpins its influential status in the RPM market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Drivers

3.1.1.1 Transformation of Patient Care Through Digital Innovation

3.1.1.2 Expansion of Telehealth in Remote Patient Monitoring

3.1.1.3 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

3.1.1.4 Increasing Geriatric Population and Rising Uptake of Rpm Services

3.1.1.5 Growing Need for Cost-Containment Across Healthcare Facilities

3.1.1.6 Technological Innovation in Wearables, Mhealth Apps, and Connected Devices

3.1.2 Restraints

3.1.2.1 High Investments and Lack of IT Expertise

3.1.2.2 Behavioral Barriers and Healthcare Affordability Challenges in Remote Patient Monitoring

3.1.2.3 Challenges Associated with 2024 CMS Regulations

3.1.3 Opportunities

3.1.3.1 Emergence of AI & ML

3.1.3.2 Gradual Shift Toward Outpatient Care Environments

3.1.3.3 Increasing Utilization for Infectious Disease Diagnostics

3.1.3.4 Rising Initiatives for Hospital-At-Home Programs

3.1.4 Challenges

3.1.4.1 Concerns Associated with Data Security

3.1.4.2 Data Accessibility Issues

3.1.4.3 Incorporation of Sdoh Factors into Rpm Programs

3.2 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

3.2.1 Revenue Shifts and New Revenue Pockets for Remote Patient Monitoring Market

3.3 Industry Trends

3.3.1 Gradual Shift to Value-based & Patient-Centric Care

3.4 Ecosystem Analysis

3.5 Value Chain Analysis

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.6.1 Key Technologies

3.6.1.1 Miniature Wearable Devices

3.6.1.2 Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

3.6.1.3 Cloud Computing

3.6.1.4 Patient Engagement Tools

3.6.1.5 Ehr Integration

3.6.1.6 Voice Assistant Integration

3.6.2 Complementary Technologies

3.6.2.1 5G Connectivity

3.6.2.2 Mhealth Apps

3.6.2.3 Digital Therapeutics

3.6.2.4 Telehealth Platforms

3.6.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.6.3.1 Poc Diagnostics

3.6.3.2 Smart Home Health Devices

3.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.7.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.7.3 Bargaining Power of Manufacturers

3.7.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.8 Patent Analysis

3.8.1 Patent Publication Trends for Remote Patient Monitoring

3.8.2 Jurisdiction and Top Applicant Countries for Remote Patient Monitoring

3.8.3 Leading Patents in Remote Patient Monitoring Market

3.9 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

3.9.1 Remote Patient Monitoring Market: Detailed List of Conferences & Events, 2025-2026

3.10 Remote Patient Monitoring Business Model

3.10.1 Subscription-based Models

3.10.2 Platform as a Service (PaaS)

3.10.3 Freemium Models with Premium Features

3.10.4 Collaborative Ecosystems & Partnerships

3.11 Impact of Generative AI/AI on Remote Patient Monitoring Market

3.11.1 Key Use Cases

3.11.2 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Interconnected & Adjacent Ecosystems

3.11.2.1 Telehealth & Telemedicine

3.11.2.2 Wearable Devices

3.11.2.3 Digital Healthcare

3.11.2.4 Home Healthcare

3.11.3 User Readiness & Impact Assessment

3.11.3.1 User Readiness

3.11.3.1.1 User A: Hospitals

3.11.3.1.2 User B: Ambulatory Surgery Centers

3.11.3.2 Impact Assessment

3.11.3.2.1 User A: Hospitals

3.11.3.2.1.1 Implementation

3.11.3.2.1.2 Impact

3.11.3.2.2 User B: Ambulatory Surgery Centers

3.11.3.2.2.1 Implementation

3.11.3.2.2.2 Impact



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

4.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Players in Remote Patient Monitoring Market

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2019-2023

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2023

4.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2023

4.5.1 Stars

4.5.2 Emerging Leaders

4.5.3 Pervasive Players

4.5.4 Participants

4.5.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2023

4.5.5.1 Company Footprint

4.5.5.2 Region Footprint

4.5.5.3 Component Footprint

4.5.5.4 Indication Footprint

4.5.5.5 End-user Footprint

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2023

4.6.1 Progressive Companies

4.6.2 Responsive Companies

4.6.3 Dynamic Companies

4.6.4 Starting Blocks

4.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2023

4.6.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

4.6.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Startups/SMEs

4.7 Company Valuation & Financial Metrics

4.7.1 Financial Metrics

4.7.2 Company Valuation

4.8 Brand/Software Comparison

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product/Service Launches & Approvals

4.9.2 Deals

4.9.3 Expansions

4.9.4 Other Developments



5 Company Profiles

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Omron Healthcare, Inc. (Subsidiary of Omron Corporation)

Medtronic

GE Healthcare

Abbott

Oracle

Boston Scientific Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Baxter

Biobeat

Biotronik

Vitalconnect

Vivalnk, Inc.

Cleararch, Inc.

Optum, Inc. (Vivify Health, Part of Optum)

Blue Spark Technologies, Inc.

Lightbeam

Cloud Diagnostics Canada Ulc

Teladoc Health, Inc.

Guangdong Transtek Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Caresimple Inc.

Timedoc, Inc.

Md Revolution Inc.

Optimize Health, Inc.

Health Recovery Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/arxbgt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.