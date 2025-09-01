AI in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Medtronic, Philips, and GE Healthcare Lead with AI-Integrated Solutions and Strategic Expansions

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) - Company Evaluation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for AI in Remote Patient Monitoring. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The analyst's '360 Quadrants' evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 19 AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



Over the years, the AI in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) market has experienced substantial progress, driven by healthcare reforms implemented across both developed and developing countries. AI-powered RPM solutions have proven to be effective in improving patient outcomes while significantly reducing healthcare costs. The primary drivers of this market include the increasing elderly population requiring continuous monitoring for chronic illnesses and the ongoing transition to value-based care frameworks. Moreover, advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning, coupled with enhanced internet accessibility, have facilitated real-time data sharing. The growing emphasis on personalized medical care, along with regulatory encouragement for telehealth and remote services, continues to accelerate market expansion.



AI in RPM involves the incorporation of artificial intelligence into remote healthcare systems designed to monitor and manage patient health outside traditional clinical environments. These systems rely on wearable devices and at-home medical monitors that collect continuous health data, while AI algorithms analyze this data to detect anomalies, assess risks, and notify medical professionals when intervention is necessary. By processing information in real time, AI identifies patterns, anticipates health complications, and ensures that timely, personalized care is delivered. This not only enables early diagnosis and treatment but also reduces unnecessary hospital admissions, ultimately enhancing the overall quality of patient care.



Key Players



The 360 Quadrant maps the AI in Remote Patient Monitoring companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the AI in Remote Patient Monitoring quadrant. Key players in the Ai in Remote Patient Monitoring market are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top Three Companies Analysis

Medtronic



Medtronic is recognized for its pioneering work in diabetes management and cardiac rhythm disease management solutions. The company's strong Company Product Portfolio includes advanced remote patient monitoring systems that demonstrate robust Company Market Share. Recent collaborations with Cardiac Design Labs and Abbott enhance Medtronic's offerings, aiming to improve patient outcomes through integrated AI solutions. The consistent revenue growth from 2019 to 2023 underscores Medtronic's stable presence and leadership in the industry.



Koninklijke Philips N.V.



Koninklijke Philips N.V. stands out for its innovative AI solutions in remote monitoring, having shown significant revenue growth trends. Philips' extensive Company Profiles highlight achievements in product launches and strategic acquisitions that bolster its market position. The company actively expands into emerging markets, leveraging its advanced healthcare technologies to capture further Company Market Share. Philips' dedication to evolving healthcare needs solidifies its ranking among top industry leaders.



GE Healthcare



GE Healthcare focuses on expanding its Connected Care segment with durable strategic initiatives. Its strong Company Product Portfolio in patient monitoring and AI integration drives significant Company Market Share. Recognized for successful partnerships and technological innovations, GE Healthcare continues to enhance its market footprint across diverse regions. The company's strategic focus on enhancing RPM solutions through AI underlines its commitment to providing cutting-edge healthcare technologies.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Expanding Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring Markets

3.2.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

3.2.1.3 Focus on Development and Adoption of Mhealth Applications

3.2.1.4 Increased Government Support and Favorable Reimbursement Policies

3.2.1.5 Growing Awareness About Lifestyle Management and Home Healthcare

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Regulatory Variations Across Regions

3.2.2.2 Shortage of Skilled Professionals to Operate AI-based Remote Patient Monitoring Tools

3.2.2.3 Data Security Concerns

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Personalized Medicines and Care Plans

3.2.3.2 Increase in Partnerships and Collaborations Among Healthcare Providers and AI-based Companies

3.2.3.3 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

3.2.3.4 Rising Investment in AI-based Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Scarcity of High-Quality Healthcare Data and Privacy Concerns

3.2.4.2 Reluctance Among Healthcare Professionals to Adopt AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

3.2.4.3 Lack of Interoperability

3.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

3.4 Industry Trends

3.4.1 Shift to Value-based and Patient-Centric Care

3.4.2 Innovations in Wearable Medical Technologies

3.5 Ecosystem Analysis

3.5.1 Role in Ecosystem

3.6 Value Chain Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.7.1 Key Technologies

3.7.1.1 Wearable Devices and Sensors

3.7.1.2 AI and ML

3.7.1.3 Predictive Analytics

3.7.2 Complementary Technologies

3.7.2.1 Mhealth Applications

3.7.2.2 Cloud Computing

3.7.2.3 Digital Health Platforms

3.7.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.7.3.1 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics

3.7.3.2 Smart Home Health Devices

3.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.8.3 Threat of Substitutes

3.8.4 Threat of New Entrants

3.8.5 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.9 Patent Analysis

3.9.1 Patent Publication Trends

3.9.2 Jurisdiction Analysis: Top Applicant Countries for AI-based Remote Patient Monitoring Device Patents

3.9.3 Top Patent Owners/Applicants in AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market

3.9.4 List of Key Patents/Patent Applications

3.10 Key Conferences & Events, 2025-2026



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

4.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Players for AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2019-2023

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2023

4.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2023

4.5.1 Stars

4.5.2 Emerging Leaders

4.5.3 Pervasive Players

4.5.4 Participants

4.5.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2023

4.5.5.1 Company Footprint

4.5.5.2 Region Footprint

4.5.5.3 Component Footprint

4.5.5.4 Indication Footprint

4.5.5.5 End-user Footprint

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2023

4.6.1 Progressive Companies

4.6.2 Responsive Companies

4.6.3 Dynamic Companies

4.6.4 Starting Blocks

4.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2023

4.6.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

4.6.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Emerging Players/Startups

4.7 Company Valuation & Financial Metrics

4.7.1 Financial Metrics

4.7.2 Company Valuation

4.8 Brand/Software Comparison

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product Launches, Approvals, and Enhancements

4.9.2 Deals

4.9.3 Expansions

4.9.4 Other Developments



5 Company Profiles

Medtronic

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Boston Scientific Corporation

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Resmed, Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Roche Diagnostics)

Irhythm Inc.

Beijing Choice Electronic Tech Co. Ltd.

Biotronik

Alivecor, Inc.

Masimo

Dexcom, Inc.

Biobeat

Tytocare Ltd.

Zeto Inc.

Glooko, Inc.

Welldoc, Inc.

Turtle Shell Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Dozee)

Biointellisense, Inc.

Blue Spark Technologies, Inc.

Accurkardia, Inc.

Aion Biosystems, Inc.

Brook Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cd9pd0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.